Strong earthquake rocks Ecuador-Peru border region

A deep earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck the Peru-Ecuador border region early Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake's epicentre was in a sparsely populated area about 225 kilometres east-southeast of Ambato, Ecuador, at a depth of 132 kilometres. The USGS's initial reading had assessed the quake, which occurred at 5:17 a.m. ET at magnitude 7.7.

There was no risk of a tsunami being triggered, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

One resident in Cuenca, Ecuador, about 250 kilometres from the epicentre, described the temblor as very strong, while a second resident in the same city reported experiencing "a good 30 second shake," according to witness statements on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website.