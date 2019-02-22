Skip to Main Content
Strong earthquake rocks Ecuador-Peru border region

The earthquake was deep and the epicentre was in a sparsely populated area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the location of a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck early Friday morning near the Ecuador-Peru border. The agency says the epicentre was in a sparsely populated area. (USGS National Earthquake Information Center)

A deep earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck the Peru-Ecuador border region early Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage. 

The quake's epicentre was in a sparsely populated area about 225 kilometres east-southeast of Ambato, Ecuador, at a depth of 132 kilometres. The USGS's initial reading had assessed the quake, which occurred at 5:17 a.m. ET at magnitude 7.7.

There was no risk of a tsunami being triggered, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

One resident in Cuenca, Ecuador, about 250 kilometres from the epicentre, described the temblor as very strong, while a second resident in the same city reported experiencing "a good 30 second shake," according to witness statements on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website.

