Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday the government is implementing an overnight curfew, closing places of worship and entertainment, and prohibiting movement into and out of two districts affected by Ebola for 21 days.

The measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease will be introduced immediately in Mubende and Kassanda in central Uganda, the epicentre of the epidemic, Museveni said in a televised national address.

"These are temporary measures to control the spread of Ebola. We should all co-operate with authorities so we bring this outbreak to an end in the shortest possible time."

Museveni said 19 people have died since the east African nation announced the outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever on Sept. 20.

The Ebola virus causes problems with blood clotting, leading to internal bleeding, inflammation and tissue damage.