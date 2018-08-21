Strong earthquake hits northern Venezuela

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of Tuesday's quake at 7.0 and said it had a depth of 87 kilometres. Its centre was roughly 22 kilometres southwest of Irapa, Venezuela.

The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital.

In the Venezuelan capital, office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes.

