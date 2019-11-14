Tsunami alert lifted after strong earthquake strikes off Indonesia

A powerful earthquake struck off Indonesia on Thursday in the sea near the Moluccas, prompting panicked islanders to flee to higher ground, according to residents and a media report.

The quake had a magnitude of 7.1 and struck 139 kilometres northwest of North Maluku's city of Ternate at a depth of 45 kilometres, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Earlier, the agency put the magnitude at 7.4.

A tsunami alert was issued but lifted about two hours later. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics Agency said a small tsunami of up to six centimetres occurred in Ternate about 26 minutes after the strong quake hit, and 10 centimetres in North Sulawesi's Bitung town about 51 minutes after the quake.

A strong aftershock of 5.8 struck the same area a little over two hours later.

Rahmat Triyono, an official at Indonesia's geophysics agency, told Kompas TV there had been no reports of damage so far.

The initial quake was also felt strongly on the island of Sulawesi, to the west of the epicentre.

Indah Lengkong, a resident of Bitung said by text message: "The house was visibly shaking."

People in her neighbourhood had initially panicked, she said, adding: "The quake was very strong and lasted for a while. We can still feel tremors but weaker."

Some patients at a hospital In North Sulawesi's capital of Manado, were forced to leave their rooms.