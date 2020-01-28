Major earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica on Tuesday.

It was centred 139 kilometres northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometres west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 p.m. ET, and the epicentre was a relatively shallow 10 kilometres beneath the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but the quake triggered tsunami warnings for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. "Hazardous tsunami waves" are possible within 300 kilometres of the epicentre along the coasts of the three nations, the International Tsunami Information Centre said.

The quake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest far-eastern Cuban city, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural centre in the centre of Santiago

"We were all sitting, and we felt the chairs move," she said. "We heard the noise of everything moving around."

She said there was no apparent damage in the heart of the colonial city.

"It felt very strong, but it doesn't look like anything happened," she told The Associated Press.

'Like a big dump truck'

In the Cayman Islands, the quake left cracked roads and what appeared to be sewage spilling from cracked mains. There were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries or more severe damage, said Kevin Morales, editor-in-chief of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

The islands see so few earthquakes that newsroom staff were puzzled when it hit, he said.

"It was just like a big dump truck was rolling past," Morales said. "Then it continued and got more intense."

The disaster management agency for the Cayman Islands government on Twitter urged people to move away from coastal areas and said that those in low-lying areas should "evacuate vertically" in strong multi-storey buildings.

It is likely a tsunami wave of between 1 and 3 feet may have been generated following a 7.7 M earthquake approx 75 miles ESE of the Sister Islands A tsunami is a series of waves. Move away from coastal areas and evacuation vertically if possible. <a href="https://t.co/fdeNDO56yY">pic.twitter.com/fdeNDO56yY</a> —@CINEOC

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.