Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines confirms tests for unspecified health issues

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raised questions about his health on Thursday when he said in a public address that he had gone to a hospital for tests, a day after he missed a cabinet meeting and another event.

Duterte has disappeared from public view before. He was not seen for a week last year, fuelling speculation he was ill. The government insisted then the speculation was baseless.

But this was the first time he seemed to confirm he might have health problems.

"I don't know where I'm now physically, but I have to wait for that," Duterte told a dinner he hosted for soldiers and police officers at the presidential palace in Manila, in a speech that was televised nationally.

"But, I will tell you if it's cancer, it's cancer. If it's third stage, no more treatment. I will not prolong the agony in this office or anywhere."

Salvador Medialdea, an official in his executive, confirmed the president underwent a colonoscopy on Wednesday, a procedure the president "submits to on a yearly basis." He underwent the same test three weeks ago, but his doctors wanted to get more tissue samples, Duterte said.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a news briefing early Thursday that Duterte got tired and took a day off, denying rumours he had been admitted to a hospital.

Duterte, who has received international condemnation for extrajudicial crackdowns on drug users, said last year he had used fentanyl after a motorcycle accident and soon felt "on cloud nine." He then claimed to be joking about the fentanyl and admonished reporters for taking his claim seriously.

Known for a busy schedule and long speeches, often several a day, the 73-year-old Duterte's frequent disappearances have fuelled rumours he is in declining health and that the government is trying to keep that under wraps.

After a trip to Israel and Jordan last month, Duterte said his skin was burned by his long exposure to desert sun when the public noticed discoloration in his face.

Before addressing Congress in late July, Duterte also made a routine check at a hospital and his aides were quick to say there was nothing wrong with his health.