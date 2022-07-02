Dramatic photos show crew member's rescue from sinking ship near Hong Kong

An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.

Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5:30 p.m. local time Saturday.

Rescuers pull a crew member to safety, in this screen grab taken from video, after a vessel sunk during a tropical storm that brought winds as strong as 110 km/h in waters near Hong Kong Saturday. (Hong Kong Government Flying Service/Reuters)

Photos released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service showed one crew member being winched up to a rescue helicopter as big waves lashed the sinking vessel, which had broken up in two parts.

The accident occurred about 300 kilometres south of Hong Kong.

A crew member of a sinking vessel is winched into a helicopter in waters off Hong Kong Saturday. At least three people from a crew of 30 were rescued. (Hong Kong Government Flying Service/Reuters)

The Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel. It said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by tropical storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 110 km/h.

The storm made landfall in the western part of China's coastal Guangdong province on Saturday.

The Hong Kong service sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters for the rescue effort.