Bahamas' count of missing people after Dorian drops to 1,300

The Bahamian government now believes there are 1,300 people missing after Hurricane Dorian plowed into the islands, a sharp decline from the 2,500 listed on the missing registry a day earlier, a government spokesperson said Thursday.
The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday had warned the larger figure could include people staying at shelters.
"The number of people registered missing with the Bahamas government is going down daily," NEMA spokesperson Carl Smith told a news conference.
The official death count currently stands at 50 but Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Wednesday warned he expects that to significantly increase.
