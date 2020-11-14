Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19
U.S. president's son has no symptoms and has been quarantining, spokesperson says
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, was quarantining Friday after learning he has been infected with the coronavirus, a spokesperson said.
The younger Trump learned of his diagnosis at the beginning of the week and has had no symptoms, said the spokesperson, who was granted anonymity to discuss private medical information.
Trump Jr. is following all medically recommended guidelines for COVID-19, the spokesperson said.
The 42-year-old is the latest member of the president's family to become infected with a virus that has killed more than 250,000 Americans and infected nearly 12 million others.
President-elect Joe Biden made President Trump's response to the virus a top issue in the recently concluded race for the White House, though Trump has yet to acknowledge the results of the election.
President Trump, his wife Melania Trump and their son, Barron, have all recovered from their coronavirus infections in October. The president spent three days in a military hospital where he was treated with experimental drugs; Melania Trump weathered her illness at the White House.
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.