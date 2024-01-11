Donald Trump cut off by judge after blistering courtroom diatribe during fraud trial conclusion

Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil trial on Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks during a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge.

"We have a situation where I am an innocent man," the former U.S. president protested. "I'm being persecuted by someone running for office, and I think you have to go outside the bounds."

After a few minutes, Justice Arthur Engoron — who had earlier denied Trump permission to give a closing statement at the trial — cut him off and recessed for lunch.

Trump, the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, has repeatedly disparaged Engoron, accusing him in a social media post on Wednesday night of working closely with the New York attorney general "to screw me."

On Wednesday, Engoron rejected an unusual plan by Trump to deliver his own closing remarks in the courtroom, in addition to summations from his legal team, after lawyers for the former president would not agree to the judge's demand that he stick to "relevant" matters."

After two of Trump's lawyers delivered traditional closing arguments on Thursday, one of them, Christopher Kise, asked the judge again whether Trump could speak.

Engoron asked Trump whether he would abide by the guidelines the judge had laid out earlier, which included not trying to introduce new evidence or making a campaign speech. Trump then launched into his remarks.

"This is a fraud on me. What's happened here, Sir, is a fraud on me," Trump said.

He later accused the judge of not listening to him. "I know this is boring to you."

Engoron warned Kise, "Control your client," and told Trump he had a minute left, before adjourning for lunch.

WATCH | Former president Trump's fiery fraud trial testimony: Donald Trump testifies, repeatedly spars with judge at fraud trial Duration 2:32 Donald Trump testified today at his civil fraud trial in New York. The former U.S. president was often combative, and the judge even threatened to remove him from the witness stand.

Bomb threat at judge's home

The exchange took place hours after authorities responded to a bomb threat at the judge's house. Police checked out the threat at Engoron's Long Island home, which came a day after he denied the former president's extraordinary request to deliver his own courtroom close, officials said.

At 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, hours before the trial's final day was to begin, Nassau County police said they responded to a "swatting incident" at Engoron's Great Neck home.

Nothing amiss was found at the location, officials said. The false report came days after a fake emergency call reporting a shooting at the home of the judge in Trump's Washington, D.C., criminal case.

The incidents are among a recent spate of similar false reports at the homes of public officials.

Taking the bench a few minutes late, Engoron made no mention of the incident at his home. The proceedings were not delayed.

Thursday's court action featured the start of closing arguments in the trial over allegations that Trump exaggerated his wealth on financial statements he provided to banks, insurance companies and others.

"Forty-four days of trial — not one witness came into this courtroom, Your Honour, and said there was fraud," Kise said, contending his client "should get a medal" for his business acumen instead of punishment he deemed the "corporate death penalty."

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, wants the judge to impose $370 million US in penalties.

Trump says he did nothing wrong. He contends that outside accountants who helped prepare the statements should have flagged any discrepancies and that the documents came with disclaimers that shield him from liability.

Lawyers from James's office were to deliver their closing argument on Thursday afternoon.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, left, arrives at New York State Supreme Court ahead of closing arguments in Trump's civil fraud trial on Thursday. (Peter K. Afriyie/The Associated Press)

The trial involves six undecided claims, including allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.

Trump's company and two of his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are also defendants. Eric Trump was also in court for closing arguments.

Besides monetary damages, James wants Trump and his co-defendants barred from doing business in New York.

State lawyers say that by making himself seem richer, Trump qualified for better loan terms from banks, saving him at least $168 million US.