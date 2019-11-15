5 other former Trump associates who ran afoul of the law

Roger Stone is just the latest associate of U.S. President Donald Trump to face legal consequences. Stone, a longtime friend and ally of the president, was found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress about his pursuit of Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential bid.

But other former advisers of the president have also been found guilty of various charges, which have included lying to Congress or the FBI, bank and tax fraud, and failing to register as a foreign agent for lobbying purposes.

Here's a roundup:

Paul Manafort

Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, was sentenced to a total of 7½ years years in prison in March. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

The former Trump campaign chairman was sentenced last March to a total of 7½ years in prison.

The sentence includes nearly 3½ years in prison on charges that he misled the U.S. government about his foreign lobbying work and encouraged witnesses to lie on his behalf.

And in a Virginia court, Manafort was convicted on eight felonies related to tax- and bank-fraud charges for hiding foreign income from his work in Ukraine from the IRS, and later inflating his income on bank-loan applications. For those crimes, he was sentenced to 47 months in prison.

New York prosecutors have also indicted Manafort on 16 other charges, including residential mortgage fraud, alleging Manafort and others falsified business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars.

Michael Flynn

Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn was among the first people in Trump's inner circle to be charged by special counsel Robert Mueller for lying to investigators. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Trump's former national security adviser was among the first people in the president's inner circle to be charged by special counsel Robert Mueller, who was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Flynn lied to investigators about his conversations in December 2016 with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's then-ambassador in Washington, about U.S. sanctions that had been imposed on Moscow by Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

He later pleaded guilty and agreed to co-operate in the hopes of receiving a more lenient sentence. As part of that plea agreement, Flynn also admitted to submitting false statements to the government regarding his lobbying work with Bijan Rafiekian, also known as Bijan Kian, on behalf of Turkey. His sentencing has been delayed.

Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes including campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Trump's former lawyer was sentenced in December 2018 to three years in prison for crimes including campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.

He had pleaded guilty to making false statements in 2017 to the Senate intelligence committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. He had also pleaded guilty in August to eight separate counts, including campaign finance violations that he said he carried out at the direction of Trump.

At that time, Cohen said he secretly used shell companies to make payments of $150,000 US and $130,000, respectively, to silence former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film actor Stormy Daniels for the purpose of preventing scandals during Trump's 2016 campaign. The women have claimed they had affairs with Trump after the real estate mogul married his third wife, Melania.

George Papadopoulos

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last year to making a 'materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statement' to investigators during the FBI's probe of Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Trump's former foreign policy adviser was sentenced in September 2018 to 14 days in prison for lying to FBI agents about his interactions with Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Papadopoulos had been a central figure in the Russia investigation dating back before Mueller's appointment as special counsel in May 2017. He was the first to plead guilty in Mueller's probe and was the first Trump campaign adviser to be sentenced.

Rick Gates

Rick Gates, a former top adviser to Trump's election campaign, pleaded guilty in February 2018 to federal charges including conspiracy and making false statements. (Joes Luis Magana/Associated Press)

Gates, a former top adviser to Trump's election campaign, pleaded guilty in February 2018 to federal charges including conspiracy and making false statements.

As part of the plea bargain, Gates agreed to testify against Manafort, his mentor. As the government's star witness in Manafort's financial fraud trial, he testified how, at the behest of his longtime boss, he helped conceal millions of dollars in foreign income and submitted fake mortgage and tax documents.

He also testified for the government in Stone's trial. Gates has not yet been sentenced.