Officer crushed knee into George Floyd until 'life was squeezed out of him,' prosecution tells murder trial

For nine minutes and 29 seconds, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin crushed his knee into the neck and back of George Floyd, an application of unreasonable force that led to the death of the 46-year-old Black man.

That was the central argument of prosecutor Jerry Blackwell as he gave an overview of the state's case during opening statements at the murder trial of Chauvin in the death of Floyd at a downtown Minneapolis courthouse Monday.

"He put his knees upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him, until the very breath — no ladies and gentlemen — until the very life, was squeezed out of him," the prosecutor said.

Chauvin "didn't let up, he didn't get up," even after Floyd, who was handcuffed on the ground, said 27 times that he couldn't breathe, Blackwell said.

The death of Floyd on May 25 last year sparked a series of protests around the world against police brutality and racial injustice.

Blackwell's opening statement included playing for the jury a video showing Chauvin with his knee pressed into Floyd's neck and back, while Floyd shouts that he's in pain and can't breathe, until he eventually goes motionless.

Meanwhile, the video shows angry bystanders yelling at the officer about his actions.

Indeed, Blackwell said witnesses will include bystanders who "called the police on police."

Chauvin, a 45-year-old white man, faces two murder charges: second-degree unintentional murder and third-degree murder. Chauvin is also charged with the lesser offence of second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's friends, family gather outside court

Before opening statements began, Floyd's friends and family gathered outside the courthouse entrance, kneeling for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that it had initially been reported Chauvin had forced his knee into Floyd.

"If we can't get justice for a Black man here in America, we will get justice everywhere else in America," said Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother. "This is the starting point. This is not a finishing point."

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said for all those people who continue to say that this is such a difficult trial, "we refute that.

"We know that if George Floyd was a white American citizen, and he suffered this painful, tortuous death with a police officer's knee on his neck, nobody, nobody, would be saying this is a hard case."

However, Eric J. Nelson, Chauvin's lead defence counsel, argued in his opening statement that his client did use reasonable force against Floyd.

He said Floyd's underlying health conditions, a "compromised heart" in combination with the ingestion of fentanyl and methamphetamine along with adrenaline flowing through his body, caused his death.