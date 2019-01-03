Eight people killed in Denmark train accident were likely all Danes, police say

Five women and three men died in Wednesday's train accident on a bridge linking two of Denmark's major islands, and they were probably all Danes, police said on Thursday.



Very severe injuries made the identification difficult, but the authorities said they are reasonably confident about the identities of four victims and have a good idea of who the other four people are based on the possessions and other clues found on the train, they said.



"The police can now conclude with a large degree of certainty that there were no foreign nationals among the fatalities," the police said.



The train with 131 passengers on board was heading toward Copenhagen, which is located on the island of Zealand, when it hit debris from an oncoming freight train.

The accident happened early Wednesday morning during a severe storm that hampered the rescue operation on the 18-kilometre Great Belt Bridge between Zealand and Funen, two of the largest islands that make up the Danish archipelago in the southwestern region of the Baltic Sea.