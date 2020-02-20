Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders main targets at Vegas Democrats' debate

From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious debate Wednesday night on the Las Vegas Strip.

The 78-year-old Bloomberg was making his debate debut as one of the Democrats' strongest six White House hopefuls — as determined by national polls — while the party's moderate wing struggles to unify behind an alternative to the polarizing, progressive Sanders.

It was a raucous affair just three days before Nevada voters decide the third contest of the Democratic Party's turbulent 2020 primary

Sanders lashed out at Bloomberg's policing policies as New York City mayor that he said targeted "African-American and Latinos in an outrageous way."

Elizabeth Warren called Bloomberg "a billionaire who calls people fat broads and horse faced lesbians," and former vice-president Joe Biden charged that Bloomberg's "stop-and-frisk" policy ended up "throwing five million black men up against the wall."

Warren attacked Bloomberg minutes into the debate. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

Bloomberg defended himself on all counts and took a shot at Sanders' electability: "I don't think there's any chance of the senator beating Donald Trump."

While Bloomberg was the shiny new object Wednesday, the debate also marked a major test for Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who is emerging as the front-runner in the Democrats' nomination fight, whether his party's establishment likes it or not. A growing group of donors, elected officials and political operatives fear that Sanders' uncompromising progressive politics could be a disaster in the general election against Trump, yet they've struggled to coalesce behind a single moderate alternative.

Former Midwestern mayor Pete Buttigieg attacked both Bloomberg and Sanders, warning that one threatened to "burn down" the Democratic Party and the other was trying to buy it.

He called them "the two most polarizing figures on this stage."

Bloomberg and Sanders may have been prime targets at the outset, but the stakes were no less dire for the other four candidates on stage.

Buttigieg went after Sen. Amy Klobuchar, skewering her for failing to name the Mexican president in an interview last week.

Buttigieg said despite her role on committees overseeing border security and trade, the Minnesota senator was "not able to speak to literally the first thing, the politics," of the neighbouring country by naming Mexico's leader, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Klobuchar retorted: "Are you trying to say that I'm dumb? Are you mocking me, Pete?"

Warren defended Klobuchar and called Buttigieg's argument "unfair," adding that "missing a name all by itself does not indicate that you do not understand what is going on."

Longtime establishment favourite Biden, Barack Obama's two-term vice-president, desperately needed to breathe new life into his flailing campaign, which entered the night at the bottom of a moderate muddle behind Buttigieg and Klobuchar. And after a bad finish last week in New Hampshire, Warren, a senator from neighbouring Massachusetts, was fighting just to stay in the conversation.

As Democrats were clustered inside the casino hosting the debate, outside on the Las Vegas Strip, Republicans hired a mobile electronic billboard truck to drive slowly in front of tourists, flashing a message promoting Trump's re-election.

Bloomberg is avoiding the earliest primary states, focusing instead on campaigning in the 14 states that vote in the March 3 Super Tuesday primaries. And his massive campaign — with more than 2,000 staffers nationwide and more than $400 million US spent on ads already — has given him enough of a boost to win high-profile endorsements and double-digit support in the polls.