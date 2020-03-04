Mike Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president on Wednesday, one day after failing to convert his massive wealth into sufficient delegates in his first test at the ballot box.

In a statement and social media posts, Bloomberg said he would drop out and endorse Joe Biden.

Bloomberg, 78, spent hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money in his presidential bid. He did not compete in the first four states in the Democratic race, opting to concentrate on Super Tuesday and beyond.

I'm immensely proud of the campaign we ran. I'm deeply grateful to all the Americans who voted for me, and to our dedicated staff and volunteers. I want you to stay engaged, active, and committed to our issues. I will be right there with you. And together, we will get it done. —@MikeBloomberg

Opponents attacked his spendthrift ways, late entry to the campaign and his Democratic bona fides, as he had been registered as a Republican during the first two terms of his three-term mayoralty.

Bloomberg said early in 2019 that we wouldn't seek the nomination, but he changed his mind by the end of the year.

The financial-information tycoon was New York City mayor between 2002 and 2013, succeeding Rudy Giuliani and preceding Bill de Blasio, who also failed in a bid to win the Democratic nomination this cycle.

The billionaire founded Bloomberg L.P., the financial services and news conglomerate.