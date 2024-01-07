Biden, other key U.S. officials were kept in the dark about defence secretary's hospitalization

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin remained in the hospital on Sunday as more details emerged about key decision-makers, even President Joe Biden, being kept in the dark for days that the Pentagon chief had been in the intensive care unit at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

The Pentagon's failure to disclose Austin's hospitalization, particularly at a time when the United States is juggling myriad national security crises, runs counter to normal practice with the president and other senior U.S. officials and cabinet members.

A senior defence official said Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks was not notified until Thursday that Austin had been hospitalized since Jan. 1. Once notified, Hicks began preparing statements to send to Congress and made plans to return to Washington, the official said.

Hicks was in Puerto Rico on leave but had communications equipment with her to remain in contact and had already been tasked with some secretary-level duties on Tuesday.

The Pentagon did not say if Hicks was given an explanation on Tuesday for why she was assuming some of Austin's duties, but temporary transfers of authority are not unusual and the official said it is not uncommon for authorities to be transferred without a detailed explanation. Hicks decided not to return after she was informed that Austin would resume full control on Friday. The official was not authorized to provide details of the transfer of authority and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Biden also was not told of Austin's hospitalization until he was informed on Thursday by his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. That's according to three people with knowledge of the hospitalization who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

WATCH | Austin urges Israel to shift Gaza tactics: Israel facing mounting pressure as horrors mount in Gaza Duration 2:35 U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Israel to pressure the government to shift to a lower level of intensity of attacks in Gaza as the number of civilians killed grows. Inside Israel, families of people taken by Hamas camp out in protest, calling for immediate negotiations for the release of the remaining hostages.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, Austin took responsibility for the delays in notification.

"I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better," he said, acknowledging the concerns about transparency. "But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure."

Austin, 70, remained hospitalized due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure, his press secretary said, as it became increasingly clear how closely the Pentagon held information about his stay at Walter Reed. In his statement, Austin said he is on the mend and looking forward to returning to the Pentagon soon, but he provided no other details about his ailment.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate armed services committee, said the episode erodes trust in the Biden administration, and he called on the department to provide lawmakers with a "full accounting of the facts immediately."

It’s unacceptable that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin kept his medical crisis a secret from the White House and the public. <br><br>Whatever brought <a href="https://twitter.com/SecDef?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SecDef</a> to the ICU affects not only his performance but his judgment and his availability. <a href="https://t.co/dbem7aePDF">https://t.co/dbem7aePDF</a> —@RepMikeTurner

"I am glad to hear Secretary Austin is in improved condition and I wish him a speedy recovery. However, the fact remains that the Department of Defence deliberately withheld the Secretary of Defence's medical condition for days. That is unacceptable," Wicker said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced support for Austin at a news conference in Qatar on Sunday.

"He is an extraordinary leader in this country, in uniform and now out of uniform. And it's been a highlight of my service to be able to serve alongside him," Blinken said. "And I'm very much looking forward to see him fully recovered and working side by side in the year ahead."

From left: U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President Joe Biden and Austin are seen at a meeting at the White House in October 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

The Pentagon Press Association, which represents journalists who cover the Defence Department, sent a letter of protest on Friday evening, calling the delay in alerting the public "an outrage."

"At a time when there are growing threats to U.S. military service members in the Middle East and the U.S. is playing key national security roles in the wars in Israel and Ukraine, it is particularly critical for the American public to be informed about the health status and decision-making ability of its top Defence leader," the PPA said in its letter.

Other senior U.S. leaders have been much more transparent about hospital stays. When Attorney General Merrick Garland went in for a routine medical procedure in 2022, his office informed the public a week in advance and outlined how long he was expected to be out and when he would return to work.