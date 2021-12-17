Skip to Main Content
Defence team rests at ex-police officer's trial over Daunte Wright shooting death

The defence has wrapped up its case in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who is charged in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright in April.

Former police officer Kim Potter takes questions from the prosecution as she testifies at the Hennepin County courthouse in Minneapolis on Friday. Potter is on trial for manslaughter in the death of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. (Court TV/The Associated Press)

The defence has rested in the trial of a former Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter, 49, is charged with manslaughter in Wright's death during a traffic stop on April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

Potter has said she meant to use her Taser to subdue Wright, 20, when he pulled away from officers and got back into his car as they tried to arrest him on a warrant for a weapons violation. She shot him once with her handgun instead.

The defence wrapped up its case soon after Potter took the stand on Friday to testify about her actions. Potter, who resigned two days after the shooting, broke down in tears at one point as she said the traffic stop "just went chaotic" after Wright tried to get back into his car and leave.

Potter was training a new officer when that officer decided to pull Wright over for expired licence plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his mirror. Potter said that if she had been alone, she probably wouldn't have made the stop.

She acknowledged on cross-examination that she had been extensively trained on the use of force and use of Tasers.

