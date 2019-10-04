No 'magic solution' to unrest in Iraq as death toll climbs to 53

Iraq's prime minister on Friday urged anti-government protesters to go home, saying their "legitimate demands" have been heard and comparing security measures imposed in the wake of this week's demonstrations to "bitter medicine," as the overall death toll rose to 53.

Dozens of protesters, some who had camped out on the streets overnight, defied Adel Abdul Mahdi's message, gathering shortly before noon near Baghdad's central Tahrir Square.

Security forces opened fire on demonstrators chanting in a street behind the square just after 3 p.m. local time. A young man was shot in the leg.

Iraqi medical and security officials said 11 people were killed Friday in the capital Baghdad, near Tahrir Square, where the protests have been concentrated. Iraqi hospital officials reported nine deaths in the southern city of Nasiriyah, about 320 kilometres southeast of Baghdad.

Nasiriyah has witnessed the most violence in the protests, with at least 25 people, including a policeman, killed.

Since Tuesday, security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas every day to disperse protesters demanding job opportunities, improved services and an end to corruption.

'We will not make empty promises'

Abdul Mahdi spoke in a televised address at 2:30 a.m. local time about the demonstrations that have spread across provinces in the country.

The rallies have erupted spontaneously, mostly spurred by youths wanting jobs, improved services such as electricity and water, and an end to endemic corruption in the oil-rich country.

"We will not make empty promises ... or promise what we cannot achieve," Abdul Mahdi said in his speech.

He said there is "no magic solution" to Iraq's problems, but pledged to fight corruption and work on laws granting poor families a basic income.

"The security measures we are taking, including temporary curfew, are difficult choices. But like bitter medicine, they are inevitable," he said. "We have to return life to normal in all provinces and respect the law."

The prime minister also defended the nation's security forces, saying they abide by strict rules against use of "excessive violence" and the escalation of the protests has led to violence.

The UN envoy for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, welcomed Abdul Mahdi's calls for unity on Friday, saying "there is an opportunity to move forward and that the interests of the country must be prioritized above all else," according to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

The Geneva-based UN human rights office called on the Iraqi government Friday to allow people to freely exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, he said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, seen in this April 2018 file photo, said in a televised speech that there was "no magic solution" to Iraq's problems but pledged to fight corruption and work on laws granting poor families a basic income. (Michele Tantussi/Getty Images)

The unrest is the most serious challenge for Abdul Mahdi's year-old government, which also has been caught in the middle of increasing U.S.-Iran tensions in the region. Iraq is allied with both countries and hosts thousands of U.S. troops, as well as powerful paramilitary forces allied with Iran.

Authorities have also cut internet access in much of Iraq since late Wednesday, in a desperate move to curb the rallies.

NetBlocks, a group that monitors internet and cybersecurity, said internet was briefly restored before Abdul Mahdi's speech, but by the time he was on screen, access was again shut down as new videos of the protests emerged. The internet in Iraq's northern Kurdish region has not been affected.

Top cleric calls for end to violence

After Abdul Mahdi's speech, Iraqis awaited what Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the country's top Shia cleric, would say in his Friday sermon.

Sistani, in his first comments since demonstrations began, called for an end to the violence gripping the country, urging both sides to pull back "before it is too late."

He also criticized the government, as well as the leaders of the two biggest parliament blocs, saying they failed to fulfil their promises to the people.

Al-Sistani told political leaders to take "practical and clear steps" toward combatting corruption and on the government to "carry out its duty" to diminish people's suffering.

Friends of civilian activists killed Tuesday night carry their coffins during a funeral procession in Basra, Iraq, on Wednesday. (Essam Al-sudani/Reuters)

He reiterated his suggestion for a committee of experts tasked with making recommendations on fighting corruption, as a way out of the current crisis.

Following al-Sistani's statement, another influential Shia cleric, whose political coalition came in first in last year's national elections, said he's suspending participation in parliamentary activities until the government introduces a program that serves Iraqi aspirations.

Muqtada al-Sadr asked members of his bloc to boycott sessions until the government issues a program acceptable to the people.

Al-Sadr's Sairoon electoral list won the largest single bloc of seats in parliament elections last year. The bloc has 54 seats of 329 seats.

Protesters dismiss PM's words

The mostly leaderless protests have been concentrated in Baghdad and predominantly Shia areas of southern Iraq, bringing out jobless youths and university graduates who are suffering under an economy reeling from graft and mismanagement.

In Nasiriyah, protester Haidar Hamid dismissed the prime minister's speech, saying instead he was looking to the Shia religious authority for a resolution.

Hamid, an unemployed 32-year-old, said "if the government is not dissolved, we will avenge our martyrs."

On Thursday, Iraq closed a border crossing with Iran in the eastern province of Diyala, saying it will remain shut until further notice. Protesters who had blocked sections of the road to Baghdad's International Airport late Thursday had dispersed before daylight.

Three Gulf Arab nations have advised their citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq and those who are there to leave the country immediately.

Friday's call by Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain comes after three days of protests in Iraq that have left 42 people dead.

Men carry an injured demonstrator at a protest on Wednesday night. Violence between protesters and security forces has escalated since anti-government rallies begun Tuesday. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)

The Kuwaiti news agency Kuna cited a Foreign Ministry official as urging Kuwaiti nationals to avoid traveling to Iraq due to the demonstrations, and for those already there to leave as soon as possible, and to avoid areas where protests are held.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry issued a similar request.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry also called on its country's citizens not to travel to Iraq and urged those already in Iraq to "leave immediately."

Travel warnings issued

Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have advised their citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq, and anyone who is there is being asked to leave the country immediately.

The Kuwaiti news agency Kuna cited a Foreign Ministry official as urging Kuwaiti nationals to avoid going to Iraq due to the demonstrations and to avoid areas where protests are being held.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry also called on its citizens not to travel to Iraq and to "leave immediately."

Global Affairs Canada is also warning Canadians not to travel to Iraq due to the "continued volatile, unpredictable and potentially dangerous security situation.

"If you are in Iraq, consider departing by commercial means if it is safe to do so," said an advisory issued Thursday.