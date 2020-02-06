Death toll in Turkey avalanche disaster rises to 41

Turkey's disaster and emergency agency says the death toll from a double avalanche disaster has climbed to 41.

Rescue teams working with search dogs scanned the avalanche field in eastern Van province to to search for three missing people. The first avalanche killed five people late Tuesday.

After 300 emergency service workers were called to the site in Van province, the second avalanche killed police officers, firefighters and other rescuers.

Turkish disaster agency AFAD said that along with the deaths, the double avalanche left 84 people injured,