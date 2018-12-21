Skip to Main Content
Death toll from Czech coal mine blast rises

The death toll from an explosion at a Czech coal mine has risen to 13, CTK news agency reported on Friday, citing company sources.
Thomson Reuters ·
Rescue personnel prepared to search for missing miners after a methane explosion at the CSM hard coal mine on Thursday in the Czech Republic. (Reuters)

The state-run OKD company said a methane blast more than 800 metres underground devastated areas of the CSM hard-coal mine, near the town of Karvina, on Thursday.

An OKD spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The previously reported death toll was five, with eight unaccounted for. The company said most of the victims and injured were Polish miners provided by the ALPEX company.

