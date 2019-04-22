Death toll from attacks in Sri Lanka rises to 290, police say

The death toll from the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka has increased to 290, police said Monday.

Police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara also said more than 500 people were wounded in the attacks.

The bomb attacks shook Colombo and its outskirts, targeting churches where worshippers were celebrating Easter, luxury hotels frequented by tourists and other sites.

Air Force Group Capt. Gihan Seneviratne said Monday that authorities found a "homemade" pipe bomb filled with 50 kilograms of explosives Sunday night in Andiambalama, near the airport.

It's not clear what kind of detonation method or target was planned, but Seneviratne said the bomb was large enough to have caused damage to a 400-metre radius.

Early on Monday, the government lifted an island-wide curfew that was imposed after the deadly attacks, although there was uncharacteristically thin traffic in the normally bustling capital.

The streets in Colombo were largely deserted, with most shops closed and a heavy deployment of soldiers and police.

Security personnel stand guard outside St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo on Monday, a day after the church was hit in series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. (Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images)

Stunned clergy and onlookers gathered at St. Anthony's Shrine, looking past the soldiers to the damaged church that was targeted in one of the blasts.

The bombings of churches, luxury hotels and other sites was Sri Lanka's deadliest violence since a devastating civil war ended a decade ago.