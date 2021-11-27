3 men killed by falling trees, as winter storm Arwen strikes U.K.

At least three people have died in the U.K. after the year's first winter storm battered parts of the nation with gusts of nearly 160 km/h.

The storm, which was named Arwen by the country's Met Office, hit parts of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland particularly hard late Friday and early Saturday.

Three men — one in each of those parts of the U.K. — died as trees were blown over.

The storm, which also caused road closures, train delays, power outages and high waves, abated Saturday.