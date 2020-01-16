White House broke law on Ukraine aid, watchdog says as Senate starts impeachment procedures

The U.S. Senate opens its historic proceedings against President Donald Trump on Thursday with a formal reading of the articles of impeachment by House prosecutors, followed by the arrival at the Capitol of Chief Justice John Roberts, who will swear in all 100 senators as jurors for just the third impeachment trial in U.S. history.

The chamber begins to transform itself into an impeachment court at noon following a second day of ceremonial protocol that shifts the proceedings out of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Democratic-run House to the Republican-majority Senate.

The House lawmakers prosecuting the case will read the charges to the Senate, then, later in the day, Roberts will administer the oath to senators who swear to deliver "impartial justice."

The history-making events, unfolding during an election year as Trump seeks another term, will be a test not only of his presidency but also of the nation's three branches of power and its system of checks and balances. Several senators are running for the Democratic party's nomination to challenge Trump in November.

The president calls the impeachment a "hoax," even as new information emerges about his actions toward Ukraine that led to the charges against him.

Trump faces a charge that he abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, using nearly $400 million US in military aid to the country as leverage — an effort that the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has been accused of helping orchestrate. Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress's ensuing probe, as the White House has defied subpoenas for witnesses to appear and documents to be released.

Ahead of the proceedings, the Government Accountability Office said Thursday that the White House violated federal law in withholding the security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with hostile Russia.

Read the GAO report

The GAO said in a report that the Office of Management and Budget violated the law in holding up the aid, saying "the president is not vested with the power to ignore or amend any such duly enacted law."

The Pentagon-approved aid in question was held up last summer on orders from Trump but was released in September after Congress pushed for its release and a whistleblower's complaint about Trump's July call with the Ukrainian leader became public.

The independent agency, which reports to Congress, said OMB violated the Impoundment Control Act in delaying the security assistance Congress authorized for Ukraine for "policy reasons" rather than technical budgetary needs.

"Faithful execution of the law does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law," wrote the agency's general counsel, Thomas Armstrong, in the report.

Watch: House procession bringing the articles to Senate

House impeachment managers walk through the Capitol building to the Senate chamber to present the Trump impeachment articles 0:48

Capitol Hill Democrats seized on the report as evidence of a lawless White House. They have wanted to question Mick Mulvaney, who serves as both White House chief of staff and OMB director.

"Congress makes funding decisions, and the Trump administration's illegal impoundment of these vital national security funds was a brazen assault on the checks and balances inherent to our democracy," said Nita Lowey, New York Democrat chair of the House's appropriations committee. "Given that this illegal conduct threatened our security and undermined our elections, I feel even more strongly that the House has chosen the right course by impeaching President Trump. No one is above the law."

OMB has argued the hold was appropriate and necessary.

"We disagree with GAO's opinion. OMB uses its apportionment authority to ensure taxpayer dollars are properly spent consistent with the president's priorities and with the law," said OMB spokesperson Rachel Semmel.

'Transparently partisan process'

Back in the Senate, Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell opened Thursday's session decrying Pelosi's decision to hand out "souvenir pens" after she signed the resolution to transmit the charges to the Senate.

"This final display neatly distilled the House's entire partisan process into one perfect visual," McConnell said. "'It was a transparently partisan process from beginning to end."

Watch: Giuliani associate Parnas says Trump has no deniability

'Trump knew exactly what was going on' with regard to pressuring Ukraine, Lev Parnas says 0:34

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer renewed his party's request that the trial include new witnesses and documents not available for the House impeachment proceedings.

"What is the president hiding? What is he afraid of?" Schumer said.

"The gravity of these charges is self-evident," he said. "The House of Representatives have accused the president of trying to shake down a foreign leader for personal gain."

The House on Wednesday voted 228-193, almost entirely along party lines, to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, ending a weeks-long delay to deliver the charges with a tally reflecting the nation's split.

The president has suggested recently that he would be open to a quick vote to simply dismiss the charges, but sufficient Republican support is lacking for that. Still, an eventual vote to acquit Trump is considered highly likely.

Opening arguments could begin next Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The last Senate impeachment trial involving a president, in 1999, with Bill Clinton under fire, lasted five weeks. Most legal observers don't expect the Trump trial to last that long. Some Republicans and the White House have at times expressed interest in a speedy trial, while four Democrats who would prefer to hear evidence as long as necessary are running for president: Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Watch: On the uniqueness of a Senate impeachment trial

Joseph Moreno, a former Department of Justice national security prosecutor, says Republicans will control many things during the Senate impeachment trial. 1:18

It remains to be seen if the Senate will consider witnesses who did not appear before House committees investigating the matter. Democrats and a few Republicans have stated they want to hear from John Bolton, the former national security adviser at the White House, who others have said raised alarms about the alternative foreign policy toward Ukraine being run by Giuliani.

Any four senators could force such an outcome. Republicans control the chamber, 53-47, but it takes just 51 votes during the trial to approve rules or call witnesses.

It also would take only 51 senators to vote to dismiss the charges against Trump.

Senators are considered "jurors" in an impeachment trial, though in the Clinton case they formally objected to the use of that term, an objection then-chief justice William Rehnquist upheld.