Rick Gates, Trump ex-deputy campaign chair, gets short prison sentence, probation

U.S. President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months of probation and 45 days in jail by a federal judge.

Gates, 47 pleaded guilty last year to charges of conspiracy and making a false statement to the FBI.

"I wish to express to this court that I accept complete responsibility for my actions that have led me here," said Gates before sentencing in a district court in Washington, D.C. "I greatly regret the mistakes I have made."

Gates had hoped for only a probationary sentence in his comments, and neither his lawyers nor federal prosecutors had sought prison time for the political operative, who pleaded guilty in February 2018 to charges relating to lucrative political consulting work he did in Ukraine.

The Justice Department said Gates provided "extraordinary assistance" in multiple investigations and that prosecutors would not oppose his request for probation.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson acknowledged the co-operation, but said some jail time was needed to reflect the seriousness of his crimes. The jail time can be served intermittently during three years of probation.

"Gates's information alone warranted — indeed, demanded — further investigation from the standpoint of our national security, the integrity of our elections and the enforcement of our criminal laws," Jackson said.

But she also scolded him for years of financial crimes and deception that continued even after he had agreed to plead guilty and co-operate. She said it was "hard to overstate the number of lies" and the amount of fraud involved in the case.

"All of it," the judge said, "has to factor into the sentence."

Testified against Manafort

Gates is one of a half-dozen associates of Trump charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. All six have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty at trial.

The three who have already been sentenced have received prison time. Two others, former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump confidant Roger Stone, are awaiting sentencing.

Mr. Gates stands out as someone who in the midst of such an environment decided to do the right thing. — Federal prosecutor Molly Gaston

Gates was among the first defendants charged in Mueller's investigation. An indictment accused him and Paul Manafort, his onetime mentor and the chairman of the 2016 Trump campaign, of failing to disclose the work they did for then-Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovych and of hiding their proceeds from U.S. tax authorities to fund lavish lifestyles and pay for personal expenses.

He has met with prosecutors more than 50 times, testified in three criminal trials — including the cases against Manafort and Stone — and admitted crimes that the government didn't already know about, according to a Justice Department court filing last week.

"The government would point out that it is difficult to imagine the turbulent and public atmosphere in which Mr. Gates had to make the decision to plead guilty," prosecutor Molly Gaston told the judge.

She added: "Mr. Gates stands out as someone who in the midst of such an environment decided to do the right thing."

Gates testified at trial against Manafort, who is serving a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence for offences that included bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.