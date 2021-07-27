Dramatic raw video introduced at hearing shows brutality at U.S. Capitol riot

Dramatic new video was introduced on Tuesday as a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection opened its first hearing with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building, in an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day.

The four police officers — two from the Capitol Police and two with the metropolitan force in Washington, D.C. — shared the witness stand as a special select committee began its long-awaited investigation into the attempted insurrection of Jan. 6.

WATCH | Raw video of the violent surge. Warning: this video may contain violence and offensive language: Raw video shows January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol World 4:50 Video of the violent siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was played at the first hearing of a congressional committee investigating the attack. Warning: this video may contain violence and offensive language. (Credit: The Associated Press/Jose Luis Magana) 4:50

The officers wiped away tears, denounced their attackers and even pounded the witness table in anger as they recalled a "meat grinder" of Trump-fuelled fury that nearly cost them their lives and left lasting physical and emotional scars.

Collectively, they told a harrowing story of violence, bitterly racist vitriol and a public and political betrayal — both from being mercilessly attacked by an enraged mob of Donald Trump supporters, the same ordinary Americans they had sworn to protect, as well as partisan Republican efforts to "whitewash" the riots in the weeks and months that followed.

'To hell and back'

"The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful," shouted D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, slamming his fist on the table for emphasis, as he singled out Republican efforts to thwart or play down the hearings.

"I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room. But too many are now telling me that hell doesn't exist, or that hell actually wasn't that bad."

A mob fights with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, his face wet with tears, described how at one point he found himself struggling to breathe under the crush of rioters trying to force their way into the building.

"I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself, 'This is how I'm going to die, defending this entrance,"' Gonell told the hearing.

"What we were subjected to that day was like something from a medieval battle."

WATCH | Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell's testimony: Emotional testimony at January 6 U.S. Capitol riot hearing World 2:53 U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell shed tears while testifying before a congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The U.S. army veteran said he was more afraid working at the Capitol that day than during his entire deployment to Iraq. (Credit: The Associated Press/Chip Somodevilla) 2:53

Fanone repeatedly described the crowd's efforts to wrestle his sidearm away from him, all the while hearing shouts of "Get his gun" and "Kill him with his own gun."

"They tortured me," he said. "They continued to do so until I yelled out that I had kids ... a few did step in and intervene on my behalf."

Harry Dunn, one of Gonell's Capitol Police colleagues, described how some in the crowd peppered him with racial slurs after he told them that he voted in the presidential election for Joe Biden.

"That prompted a torrent of racial epithets," including the N-word, which Dunn proceeded to describe in detail, adding that he later heard similar stories from other Black officers.

WATCH | Republicans blocked Capitol probe 'out of fear' of Trump: Senate Democrat: Republicans blocked Capitol probe 'out of fear' of Trump: Senate Democrat CBC News 1:38 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says a vote on a bill to establish an independent commission into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol marks a fundamental shift in the Republican party. 1:38

The hearings have been ensnared in the very same partisan angst that was on display on Jan. 6 and beyond.

Mission to find the truth

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republican members on the committee, briefly lost his composure as he reminded the witnesses that despite their trauma, they ultimately prevailed in defending the seat of U.S. democracy.

"You guys may, individually, feel a little broken ... but you guys won," he said, his voice breaking.

America was attacked, and we deserve to know why and how it happened. This moment is bigger than all of us—the future of our country is on the line. And we must be fearless in our pursuit of the truth. <a href="https://t.co/MU5YrEqOgf">https://t.co/MU5YrEqOgf</a> —@RepKinzinger

"Democracies are not defined by our bad days. We're defined by how we come back from our bad days, how we take accountability for that. And for all the overheated rhetoric surrounding this committee, our mission is very simple: It's to find the truth, and it's to ensure accountability."