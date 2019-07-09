Pelosi calls for Labour Secretary Alex Acosta to resign over Jeffrey Epstein deal

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for President Donald Trump's Labour secretary, Alexander Acosta, to resign amid renewed concerns over his handling of sex abuse charges involving wealthy U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Acosta "must step down," she said in a tweet late Monday night.

"As U.S. Attorney, he engaged in an unconscionable agreement w/ Jeffrey Epstein kept secret from courageous, young victims preventing them from seeking justice," she wrote, adding that Trump was aware of the deal when he appointed Acosta to his Cabinet.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Tuesday that Acosta was "doing a great job."

She downplayed his role in the case, saying the focus should be on Epstein. Asked if the president had confidence in Acosta, Conway pointed to the strength of the U.S. economy.

Representatives for Acosta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, U.S. prosecutors in New York accused Epstein, 66, of sex trafficking in an indictment that detailed how he lured dozens of girls, some as young as 14, to his luxury homes and coerced them into performing sex acts. Epstein has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutors said they were not bound by the 2008 Florida deal struck by Acosta, then the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, that allowed Epstein to plea to a lesser offence. Epstein served 13 months in jail with leave during the day and registered as a sex offender.

Clinton, Trump distance themselves

Epstein's case drew renewed attention earlier this year after a Miami Herald report highlighted the plea deal and victims' ongoing struggle for justice. In February, a federal judge in Florida ruled that the agreement between Acosta and Epstein violated the victims' rights.

The White House at the time said it was looking into the matter.

Acosta's role in the Florida deal for Epstein was raised by Democrat Tim Kaine at his confirmation hearing in the Republican-led Senate.

Acosta testified at the time that he couldn't go into the specific deliberations in the Epstein case, but stressed that the outcome resulted in a jail sentence, registration as a sex offender, and that Epstein was not shielded in the deal from potential civil litigation filed by victims.

Acosta must go. He handed a sweetheart deal to a serial sexual predator. Survivors of Epstein’s abuse have been denied their day in court for too long. I’m thankful other prosecutors stepped in to finally deliver justice. —@timkaine

Acosta admitted at the time that confidential agreements can often be "looked at with suspicion."

Kaine said on Monday that Acosta "must go" as a result of the "sweetheart deal" he signed off on for Epstein.

Acosta was confirmed in the Senate by a vote of 60-38 in April 2017, with all 51 Republicans joined by eight Democrats and one independent in approving his nomination.

Epstein counted Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew among his acquaintances and friends.

Clinton, through a spokesperson, said he "knows nothing about the terrible crimes" Epstein is accused of, and outlined on Monday the contacts he had with Epstein.

The former president said he's not spoken to Epstein "in well over a decade" and took four trips on the businessman's plane in 2002 and 2003, with staff and his Secret Service detail accompanying the two men on every leg of the trip.

Trump spoke approvingly about Epstein in a 2002 magazine profile, calling him a "terrific guy."

Trump Organization attorney Alan Garten distanced Trump from Epstein, telling Politico in 2017 that Trump "had no relationship with Mr. Epstein and had no knowledge whatsoever of his conduct."

Asked about the Epstein charges on Sunday, Trump said, "I don't know about it."