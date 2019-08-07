President Donald Trump claimed there is a "very strong" political appetite in Congress for bipartisan legislation that would address background checks or some restrictions for gun users.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House Wednesday to visit Ohio and Texas, the scene of weekend mass shootings in which 31 people were killed overall and dozens injured, that he has had "plenty of talks" with lawmakers.

He claimed, "There's a great appetite, and I mean a very strong appetite, for background checks. And I think we can bring up background checks like we've never had before. I'm looking to do background checks." But he would not embrace a call for an assault weapons ban, saying that there was no political appetite for it.

A federal ban on several types of military-style assault weapons was enacted in 1994 but allowed to lapse a decade later.

Trump said again that the most important thing is to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.

Protesters gathered outside city hall on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, where one of two weekend mass shootings took place in the U.S., ahead of a visit from U.S. President Donald Trump. (John Minchillo/The Associated Press)

The Democrat-led House passed legislation in February that would require federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers, including those sold online or at gun shows. Another bill allows an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases. The bills have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Another bipartisan proposal is gaining momentum to create a federal grant program to encourage states to adopt "red flag" laws to take guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

'We want to be one of the last cities this happens to'

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley's stricken community was first to be visited by Trump, who in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend has called for unity on the heels of his divisive political talk. There have been protesters in both the Ohio city and in El Paso, opposed to the president visiting so soon after the incidents.

Trump rejected the notion his words could influence bad actors. The suspect in the shooting at an El Paso Walmart has been connected to a so-called manifesto published online that uses language similar to that employed by Trump to describe immigrants, such as calling an influx of migrants at the southern border an "invasion."

"I think my rhetoric brings people together," he told reporters before departing the White House.

Whaley, a Democrat, has made remarks questioning whether Trump's visit will help, and expressed disappointment in the president's aftermath remarks that included an erroneous reference to Toledo instead of Dayton.

We're not interested in talk of video games, and mental health and blah, blah, blah. - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley

"It doesn't have to be this way," Whaley told CBC News on Wednesday morning, pointing to the dozens of American cities and towns this year to see mass shooting events. "We want, as a community, action on gun policy.

"When 90 per cent of Ohioans support universal background checks, when the majority of Americans say it's time to have common sense gun legislation — we want to be one of the last cities this happens to, and the president can do something about that.

"We're not interested in talk of video games and mental health and blah, blah, blah," Whaley added, referring to initial comments by Trump in the wake of the two shootings.

Connor Betts, 24, opened fire in Dayton's Oregon entertainment district early Sunday morning, killing nine people, including his 22-year-old sister, before officers fatally shot him within 30 seconds of the start of his rampage. The FBI announced Tuesday it has opened an investigation into Betts's desire to commit a mass shooting and his interest in violent ideology.

Hospital officials said 37 people were treated for injuries, including at least 14 with gunshot wounds.

The White House said Trump's first stop in Dayton would be visiting Miami Valley Hospital to thank first responders and hospital staff, as well as meet with victims and their families.

At least 200 protesters gathered outside the hospital hoping to send a message to the president that he's not welcome in the city.

Miami Valley reported Wednesday that it is treating three patients who are in stable condition, while Kettering Medical Center said one patient was still there, in fair condition.

There has been no official indication that the shooter dealt with mental illness, despite the president's remarks. Meanwhile, video game producers including the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the company behind Grand Theft Auto, have pointed to the wide popularity of gaming across the globe, including in countries not regularly afflicted my mass shootings.

Betts also had no apparent criminal record as an adult, and police have said there was nothing that would have prevented him from buying some kind of weapon.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday called on the Republican-led legislature to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales, allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats and improving access to in-patient psychiatric care for those who need it most.

"If we, after a tragedy, only confine ourselves to doing those things that would have prevented this tragedy, we are missing a real opportunity," DeWine said. "So we need to look at these tragedies together."

The family of Betts and his sister, Megan Betts, released a statement through police Tuesday night, saying they are devastated and co-operating with law enforcement's investigation.

Six of the nine people killed were black, but police said the speed of the rampage made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely.

O'Rourke plans El Paso rally during Trump visit

Democrats vying to challenge Trump in the 2020 election have been nearly unanimous in excoriating him for rhetoric they warned has nurtured the racist attitudes of the El Paso shooter.

Former vice-president Joe Biden, the front-runner in the 2020 Democratic primary, is slated to speak on white nationalism later Wednesday in Iowa. According to excerpts from his campaign, Biden will declare Trump "lacks the moral authority to lead" because he has "aligned himself with the darkest forces in our nation" and "in both clear language and in code ... has fanned the flames of white supremacy."

Mourners console each other after a mass in the chapel on the campus of Saint Francis University to celebrate the life of Nicholas Cumer on Tuesday in Loretto, Pa. Cumer, a grad student in the master of cancer care program, was among those killed in Dayton. (Keith Srakocic/The Associated Press)

Beto O'Rourke, who is from El Paso, is scheduled to address a rally Wednesday afternoon timed to coincide with Trump's visit, in addition to attending a morning remembrance and making an evening visit to a makeshift memorial outside the Walmart where the gunman killed 22 people.

Suspect Patrick Crusius, 21, was taken into custody for the shooting.