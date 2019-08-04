Dayton gunman, 24, killed sister and 8 others in 2nd U.S. mass shooting in single day

Police in Dayton have confirmed the identity of the shooter who killed nine people and injured dozens when he opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, as 24-year-old Connor Betts.

Lt.-Col Matt Carper, deputy director and assistant chief of Dayton Police, also identified the victims and confirmed one of them was Betts's sister, Megan Betts. She was the youngest of the victims, who ranged in age from 22 to 57.

There were four women and five men among the victims. Six of the nine people killed were African-American.

The nine victims have been identified as:

Megan Betts, 22.

Monica Brickhouse, 39.

Nicholas Cumer, 25.

Derrick Fudge, 57.

Thomas McNichols, 25.

Lois Oglesby, 27.

Saeed Saleh, 38.

Logan Turner, 30.

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36.

"There isn't much discrimination in the shooting," Carper said. "It happened in a very short period of time."

Connor Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-calibre "high-capacity" rifle into the streets of the Oregon District of Dayton around 1 a.m. Sunday. That calibre is used in rifles like the AR-15 assault rifle employed in previous mass shootings in the U.S.

Mayor Nan Whaley says the shooter was wearing body armour and had additional high-capacity magazines.

A motive has not been released.

Police look for evidence after the early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy and it is the type of tragedy you pray never comes to your state or to your community," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told a news conference Sunday afternoon.

After touring the scene, he praised the work of first responders and said the shooter was close to being able to kill "dozens and dozens" more people.

A prayer vigil was held outside the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton just hours after a funk music concert was held there. A news conferences is planned for 4 p.m. A vigil is also planned for 8 p.m. in the Oregon District in Dayton this evening.

This was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. It came just hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Tex., shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Read more about that here.

Witnesses comfort one another at the scene of the shooting. (John Minchillo/The Associated Press)

Days before that, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California. Read more about that here.

Dayton police tweeted that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly." At least 27 people were taken to local hospitals with injuries, police later said.

'People just started running': Witnesses describe deadly shooting:

Witnesses describe the chaotic scene at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, after a gunman opened fire, killing nine and injuring dozens. 1:12

"In less than one minute, Dayton first responders neutralized the shooter," Whaley said at the city's first news conference of the day.

Media reports said shots were fired near an establishment called Ned Peppers Bar.

Nikita Papillon, 23, was across the street at Newcom's Tavern when the shooting started. She said she saw a girl she had talked to earlier lying outside Ned Peppers Bar.

"She had told me she liked my outfit and thought I was cute, and I told her I liked her outfit and I thought she was cute," Papillon said. She herself had been to Ned Peppers the night before, describing it as the kind of place "where you don't have to worry about someone shooting up the place."

'There was a lot of rounds'

"People my age, we don't think something like this is going to happen," she said. "And when it happens, words can't describe it."

Tianycia Leonard, 28, was in the back, smoking, at Newcom's. She heard "loud thumps" that she initially thought was someone pounding on a dumpster.

"It was so noisy, but then you could tell it was gunshots and there was a lot of rounds," Leonard said.

Whaley said 15 people treated for injuries have been released from hospital. Several more remain in serious or critical condition, local hospital officials said.

Twitter video purports to capture sounds of Dayton gunfire. (Warning: Video contains explicit language):

At a loss for words and full of emotions, this isn’t a city I grew up in. But it’s one I enjoy and love and I know everyone else does. Prayers for everyone hurt , and bless everyone who was able to walk away. I’m thankful for you. <a href="https://twitter.com/_jaaimeee_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_jaaimeee_</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayForDayton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrayForDayton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaytonOH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaytonOH</a> <a href="https://t.co/UgYmjyFgDI">pic.twitter.com/UgYmjyFgDI</a> —@izackj1469

She said the city has had its share of hardship recently, with tornadoes destroying or damaging hundreds of homes and businesses in the region on Memorial Day night (May 25).

"What really goes through my mind is one [disaster] seems completely preventable and I just question, when is enough enough?" she added.

With a population of around 140,000, Dayton is in western Ohio, around 90 kilometres northeast of Cincinnati, 120 kilometres west of Columbus and 195 kilometres east of Indianapolis.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation. U.S. President Donald Trump says federal law enforcement is working with local authorities to investigate.

Politicians respond

"We condemn these hateful and cowardly acts," Trump said in a statement.

"Through our grief, America stands united with the people of El Paso and Dayton. May God be with the victims of these two horrific crimes and bring aid and comfort to their families and friends."

As the investigation continued Sunday afternoon, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown told reporters he has asked U.S. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the Senate back during the August bill to try and pass a bipartisan firearms background check bill.

"There's just no reason we shouldn't be doing that," he told reporters in Dayton. "Congress needs to be doing something."

Republican Sen. Rob Portman said there is also a larger mental health crisis facing the United States that must be addressed on all levels.

"There's something deeper going on here," he said at an afternoon news donference. "We also have to look deep into our hearts."

Mourners gather and pray on Sunday during a vigil after a mass shooting in Dayton. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

The president said the U.S. flag will be flown at half-mast at the White House, all public buildings and military posts until Aug. 8.

DeWine issued his own statement, announcing that he ordered flags in Ohio to remain at half-mast and offering assistance to Whaley and prayers for the victims.

"Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton," the statement said. "We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families."

(CBC)

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said "thoughts and prayers are not enough." He issued a statement Sunday, saying he's angry that state and national lawmakers won't pass more gun safety laws.

"I'm heartbroken," Whaley tweeted around 6 a.m. ET Sunday, thanking first responders for their efforts.

Sunday's shooting in Dayton is the 22nd mass killing of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people killed — not including the offender.

The 20 mass killings in the U.S. in 2019 that preceded this weekend claimed 96 lives.