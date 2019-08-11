Dayton observes 1 week since mass shooting

People gathered at the scene of the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting to pay tribute to the victims on Sunday.

The Dayton Daily News reports people observed a moment of silence at 1:05 a.m. Sunday at Ned Peppers Bar in the city's popular entertainment district.

The shooting took place just outside the bar.

The song We Are Family then played over loudspeakers.

The newspaper reports that many people visited the district Sunday from out of town. Ty Sullivan came from Columbus, Ohio, with her family. She said she "felt a need to be in this area."

Nine people were killed in the Aug. 4 attack. More than 30 were injured.

Investigators say 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire with an AR-15 style gun outside the nightlife district's businesses. He was killed by police within less than 30 seconds.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks at the League of United Latin American Citizens' March For a United America, in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 10. More than 100 people marched through the Texas border town denouncing racism and calling for stronger gun laws. (Cedar Attanasio/The Associated Press)

The shooting came just hours after another shooter claimed the lives of 22 people and injured dozens of others in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.

Patrick Crusius, 21, surrendered to police after his vehicle was stopped at a nearby intersection. Authorities say Crucius later explained that he was targeting Mexicans during the attack.

Latinos on edge

Between the El Paso shooting and another in Gilroy, California, nearly two dozen Latinos have died, leaving some Hispanics saying they are looking over their shoulders for fear they could be next.

Latinos interviewed by The Associated Press say they now avoid speaking Spanish in public and are even seeking out possible escape routes in case a shooter suddenly barges in.

From Houston to Los Angeles, Latinos have taken to social media to describe being on edge, worried that just standing in line for a Taco Tuesday special outside a food truck or wearing a Mexican national soccer team jersey could make them the next target.

Jennifer Garcia, an Albuquerque college student originally from Mexico, says many Hispanics feel like the U.S. is hitting a climax of anti-Latino hate.