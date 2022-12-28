Canadian David DePape convicted of attempted kidnapping, assault of Paul Pelosi

A jury on Thursday convicted a Canadian man of federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault in a 2022 attack on the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

David DePape broke into Pelosi's San Francisco home last year, seeking to hold her hostage, and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.

The jury deliberated for about eight hours before finding David DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape, who faces up to 50 years in prison, did not react as the verdict was read.

The attack on then-82-year-old Paul Pelosi — which was captured on police body camera video just days before last year's midterm elections — sent shockwaves through the political world.

DePape, 43, admitted during trial testimony that he broke into the Pelosis' home on Oct. 28, 2022, intending to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps" if she lied to him.

He also admitted to bludgeoning Paul Pelosi with a hammer after San Francisco police officers showed up at the home, saying his plan to end what he viewed as government corruption was unravelling.

More to come