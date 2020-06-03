Cyclone lashes India's business capital, 100,000 evacuated

A cyclone has made landfall south of India's financial capital of Mumbai, with storm surge threatening to flood beaches and low-lying slums as city authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Live TV coverage showed inky black clouds framing the sea on India's western coastline. Trees swayed wildly, as the rain pounded coastal towns and villages.

In Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, India's largest stock exchange and more than 18 million residents, high winds whipped skyscrapers and ripped apart shanties.

Mumbai hasn't been hit by a cyclone in more than a century, raising concern about its readiness. Some 100,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in two states, which are also among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in India.