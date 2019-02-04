New
Death toll from rare Havana tornado climbs to 6
Cuban authorities say the death toll from a rare tornado that struck Havana last week has risen to six after two injured victims died in hospital.
Twister was Cuban capital's first since its founding 500 years ago
State media said Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda told a meeting of government officials that two of the 13 injured people died on Saturday.
The category F4 tornado was the first known to hit the Cuban capital since its founding 500 years ago.
With winds up to 420 km/h, it destroyed homes, vehicles and other infrastructure in three Havana municipalities.
Government officials reported over the weekend that power, water and telephone service has been almost entirely restored to affected areas.
But they said the effort to repair or replace more than 3,500 damaged homes has just begun.