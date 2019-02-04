Death toll from rare Havana tornado climbs to 6

Cuban authorities say the death toll from a rare tornado that struck Havana last week has risen to six after two injured victims died in hospital.

State media said Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda told a meeting of government officials that two of the 13 injured people died on Saturday.

The category F4 tornado was the first known to hit the Cuban capital since its founding 500 years ago.

With winds up to 420 km/h, it destroyed homes, vehicles and other infrastructure in three Havana municipalities.

The tornado smashed into the eastern part of Cuba's capital overnight, toppling trees, bending power poles and leaving a path of destoyed homes and cars, such as this one, in its wake. (Fernando Medina/Reuters)

Government officials reported over the weekend that power, water and telephone service has been almost entirely restored to affected areas.

But they said the effort to repair or replace more than 3,500 damaged homes has just begun.