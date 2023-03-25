Content
2 Cuban migrants fly into Florida on hang glider

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30 a.m. local time and were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

People stand around a hang glider
In this photo, provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office via the Florida Keys News Bureau, Key West International Airport personnel examine an ultralight aircraft that landed illegally at the airport carrying two Cuban men Saturday in Key West, Fla. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office/Florida Keys News Bureau/The Associated Press)

Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 145 kilometres from the communist island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said.

Border Patrol officials in South Florida did not answer a phone call on Saturday seeking comment.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the United States.

Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.

