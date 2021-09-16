Skip to Main Content
Cuba begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for kids ages 2 to 10
Cuba on Thursday began a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children between the ages of two and 10, saying it was necessary to curb the spread of the delta variant.
Country says move is necessary to curb spread of delta variant
