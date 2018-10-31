Uneasy crossroads faces migrant caravan en route to U.S. border

As a caravan of some 4,000 migrants rests in Juchitan, a town 700 kilometres southeast of Mexico City and still many weeks' walk from the U.S. border, its members face an uneasy crossroads.

There will be no onward journey today, while the group receives medical treatment and food from locals hastily gathered to hand out biscuits and sandwiches — a humanitarian effort that has been replicated from town to town as the caravan crawls north.

But as they recover from the road fatigue and prepare for the steep, mountainous climb that now lies ahead, concerns have begun to fester over a flurry of increasingly hard line rhetoric stoking fears about the caravan as it draws closer to the United States.

As over 5,200 troops headed to the southwest U.S. border with Mexico, on Wednesday President Donald Trump tweeted the caravan, composed of many families and young children, fought "viciously" against Mexican soldiers and was "made up of some very bad thugs and gang members."

"They're hearing it and they're starting to think about what happens if they don't get across the U.S. border," said The National's Susan Ormiston, who is in Juchitan with the migrant caravan as it winds its way north.

"They don't want to go back. But they are hearing that the messaging from the United States is getting more and more harsh," she said.

Another smaller group of migrants are about two days behind those resting in Juchitan and will soon add about 1,000 new members to their number.

Behind them, a third group of migrants from El Salvador had already made it to Guatemala, and on Wednesday a fourth group of about 700 Salvadorans set out from the capital, San Salvador, with plans to walk to the U.S. border, 2,400 kilometres away.

But thousands of other migrants have already dropped out of the main caravan, applying for refugee status in Mexico or taking the Mexican government up on free bus rides back home. The group is likely to dwindle even more during the arduous journey ahead.

Grandma and granddaughter making the trek up Mexico as President Trump arms the border against “invasion”. Caravan still in the 1000’s Warnings to “go back” and Mexican offers of temporary work permits haven’t turned them away ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCTheNational?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCTheNational</a>⁩ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/migrants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#migrants</a> <a href="https://t.co/EMyg6un6mi">pic.twitter.com/EMyg6un6mi</a> —@OrmistonOnline

With hundreds of kilometres of steep, uphill terrain still separating them from their immediate target — Mexico City — the group may need humanitarian agencies and political activists to help organize transportation in order to continue their trek.

Many people in the caravan are also economic migrants who left home for a better future in the United States. But given the group is mainly made up of economic migrants, they may not qualify for asylum status to legally enter the U.S.

Even so, many in the caravan remain hopeful they will make it and have been monitoring their actions to dispel any false rumours they are violent or threatening.

Migrants crowd atop a tanker while others walk or wait for rides in Niltepec, Mexico, on Tuesday. The caravan of thousands of migrants rested on Wednesday in Juchitan, a city 700 kilometres southeast of Mexico City. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

"They know that any sense of violence in this group is bad for their cause, bad for their image so they self-regulate," said Ormiston. "That's how it's operating here."

Despite the heightened rhetoric, the number of immigrants apprehended at the U.S. border is dramatically lower than past years.

Border Patrol agents this year made only a quarter of the arrests they made in 2000 at the height of illegal immigration, when the agency had half of the staffing it does today. Migrants' demographics have also drastically changed, from mostly Mexican men travelling alone to Central American families with children.

Should the caravan make it to the border, it will face a sizeable U.S. military presence — more than double the 2,000 who are in Syria fighting ISIS — whose mission will be largely a support role.

That's because the military is bound by the Posse Comitatus Act, a 19th-century federal law that restricts participation in law enforcement activities. Unless Congress specifically authorizes it, military personnel can't have direct contact with civilians, including immigrants, said Scott Anderson of the Brookings Institution.

It remains unclear why the Trump administration has chosen to send active-duty troops given that they will be limited to performing the support functions the Guard already is doing.