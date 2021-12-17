The latest:

European Union governments have agreed to exercise an option to buy over 180 million doses of a version of the COVID-19 vaccine adapted for the Omicron variant developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, the head of the European Commission (EC) said.

Pfizer and BioNTech began development of a prototype Omicron-specific coronavirus vaccine on Nov. 25, and said they could have it ready in March.

"The member states have agreed to trigger a first tranche of over 180 million extra doses of adapted vaccines, in our third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer," Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference on Thursday night at the end of a regular summit with EU leaders.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has so far said that there is no conclusive evidence an adapted vaccine is needed against Omicron, and many countries are embracing booster doses for adults using existing vaccines.

The EU's latest contract with Pfizer and BioNTech allows EU states to buy up to 1.8 billion doses through 2023, of which half have already been ordered and the other half are optional.

Pfizer said that no optional doses had been ordered yet and talks with the EU for their possible supply had so far not concerned adapted versions of the vaccine.

"At this time, discussions with the EC about the potential for additional supply pursuant to their option rights under our agreement are not specific to an adapted vaccine," Pfizer said in a statement on Friday.

"While we believe we can deliver an adapted vaccine in March 2022, we do not yet know whether this will be needed and availability will require authorization by regulatory authorities," Pfizer said.

Spokespersons for the European Commission were not immediately available to give more details about the announcement.

-From Reuters, last updated at 7:10 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

What's happening around the world

As of early Friday morning, more than 273 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's case-tracking tool. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.3 million.

In Africa, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is making good progress with his recovery from COVID-19 while continuing to receive treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said on Friday. Ramaphosa, who was given Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in February, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

In the Americas, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorized vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting.

Nurse Sheena Davis administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., on Wednesday. (Matt Rourke/The Associated Press)

In Europe, Austria said on Friday it was temporarily loosening its lockdown on those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 over Christmas and New Year's Eve thanks to a drop in infections.

"Christmas should show us once again how important contact with our loved ones is and how precious time together is," Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said. Austria was the first country in Western Europe to reimpose lockdown last month — its fourth of the pandemic — as infections hit record levels.

That has brought repeated street protests. With cases plummeting since, the government had eased the full lockdown last weekend but kept curbs on the unvaccinated and plans to make inoculation compulsory as of February.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday his government is accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines after speaking with Pfizer's CEO. Japan has confirmed a handful of Omicron variant cases, while revealing a cluster of infections of about 100 U.S. troops on Japan's southern island of Okinawa since earlier this month. Japan, which lacks home-developed vaccines, has so far approved booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna. Japan is also moving to shorten the interval between the second jab and boosters.

In the Middle East, the Palestinian health ministry reported its first cases of the Omicron variant in the territory.

-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:20 a.m. ET