Trump suspends funding to WHO pending review over handling of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has directed a halt to U.S. payments to the World Health Organization (WHO) pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China.

Trump said at a White House news conference on Tuesday the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the UN health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

He said the world depends on the WHO to work with countries to make sure accurate information about health threats are shared in a timely manner.

Trump claimed the organization failed to carry out its "basic duty" and must be held accountable.

But Trump said the U.S. will continue to engage with the organization in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.

Last week, the head of the WHO gave a strident defence of his agency's handling of the pandemic after Trump threatened to halt WHO funding.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus repeatedly called for unity and a halt to "politicization" of the global health crisis.