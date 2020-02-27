Saudi Arabia suspends entry for religious pilgrims over coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended entry to the kingdom for the Umrah Islamic pilgrimage and visits to al Masjid Al Nabawy in Medina, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Twitter on Thursday, local time, amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

The kingdom has also suspended entry to Saudi Arabia for anyone with tourism visas from countries where the coronavirus is a threat. The Foreign Ministry called on citizens not to travel to countries where the virus is spreading.

