The European Union on Thursday lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump's "unilateral" decision to restrict travel from Europe to the United States over the coronavirus, saying that the illness does not respect borders.

Trump announced that all European travel would be cut off, but U.S. officials later clarified that restrictions would apply only to most foreign citizens who have been in Europe's passport-free travel zone at any point for 14 days prior to their arrival to the United States.

"The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation," EU Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement.

"The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires co-operation rather than unilateral action," the two said.

They rejected Trump's suggestion that Europe is not doing enough to combat COVID-19, saying that the 27-nation bloc "is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus."

The so-called Schengen area comprises 26 countries including EU members France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Austria and Belgium, where the bloc has its headquarters, but also others like Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

The restrictions announced by Trump don't apply to the United Kingdom, where the number of confirmed cases has reached 460, or Ireland, which isn't part of Schengen.

British scientists are not recommending the government introduce a U.S.-style travel ban to stop the spread of coronavirus, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

The spokesperson said it was for other countries to decide how to respond to the outbreak, which has now been described as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's latest figures, more than 17,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Europe, and more than 700 people have died on the continent.

For most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

With the virus now present in all 27 EU countries, the bloc's top officials have pledged to stand united in fighting the disease and are likely to adopt a common approach in their response to Trump's announcement.

This week, von der Leyen announced the launch of a "corona response investment fund" seeded with €7.5 billion ($11.6 billion Cdn) that she said would reap billions more. It's aimed at propping up health-care structures, small businesses suffering from the impact of the virus and labour markets where jobs might be hit.

Von der Leyen postponed a trip Thursday to Greece to discuss the migrant standoff with Turkey in order to focus on combating the rapid spread of the virus.

Several EU meetings have been cancelled to slow the spread, but the bloc's interior ministers are still scheduled to gather in Brussels on Friday. EU health ministers were holding a video conference later Thursday.

As the virus spreads, more European countries are adopting drastic measures. After Italy entered a lockdown, Denmark said all schools and daycare facilities in the country will be closed from Monday. All public servants who don't perform critical functions have been ordered to stay home for the next two weeks.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Thursday that childcare centres, schools and universities are being closed until March 29.

"Our advice is that all indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people should be cancelled. You need to continue to go to work if you can, but where possible you should work from home."

Travellers wait for registration and a health check at the border between Austria and Italy. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced his country is turning away people arriving from Italy, except those with a doctor's certificate, in a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the U.S. army decided to cut down the number of troops taking part in massive war games that have been planned across Europe over the next six months because of the virus.

The Defender-Europe 2020 exercises were set to involve around 20,000 American personnel, the biggest deployment of U.S. troops to Europe in the last 25 years.

But U.S. Army Europe said "in light of the current coronavirus outbreak, we will modify the exercise by reducing the number of U.S. participants." No details on numbers were provided.

Most people have only mild or moderate symptoms from the novel coronavirus, such as fever and cough, but symptoms can be severe, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. The virus has infected 126,000 people worldwide and killed over 4,600, most of them in China. Over 68,000 people have recovered.

In Italy, the epicentre of Europe's coronavirus outbreak, roughly 23 per cent of the population is over 65. Along with neighbouring France, Italy has the largest number of people over 100. In France, medical units are common in assisted living facilities for those over 60 who need daily nursing care.

Here's what's happening in Canada

Canada's chief public health officer is urging people to take precautions and make efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, which the WHO now describes as a pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam urged people to take control measures, including proper hand hygiene, staying home if sick and social distancing.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has been assessing the risks associated with the outbreak, says the risk from the novel coronavirus to the general population in Canada is low. But it notes the situation could change quickly. PHAC says people who are over 65, have underlying medical issues or a compromised immune system face "an increased risk of more severe outcomes."

As of late Wednesday, there were 118 presumptive and confirmed cases reported in Canada, with one death.

That includes:

46 patients in B.C., including one death and four who the province lists as recovered.

42 cases in Ontario, including five who the province lists as recovered.

19 cases in Alberta.

9 cases in Quebec.

1 presumptive case in New Brunswick.

1 case among the Grand Princess passengers under quarantine at CFB Trenton in Ontario.

When asked how many people in Canada may become infected, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Wednesday that the evidence is still not firm. But she noted that current reports are "somewhere in the 30 to 70 per cent" range.

For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for seniors and those with underlying health issues, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority recover — people with mild illness in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks, WHO says.

Tam's tweets came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $1-billion fund to help fight COVID-19, with funding for a range of initiatives, including provincial health systems, procurement of essential equipment and protective gear, as well as research into the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet with premiers and Indigenous leaders beginning Tuesday. Yukon Premier Sandy Silver has said he will not travel to Ottawa for the meeting amid concern about the coronavirus. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said on Wednesday he was evaluating whether to travel for the meeting.

Here's what's happening in business

Trading on Wall Street's three main indexes was halted moments after the opening bell on Thursday, as the S&P 500 slipped seven per cent, setting off an automatic 15-minute cutout for the second time this week.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,696.31 points, or 7.20 per cent, to 21,856.91.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell more than 1,000 points at the start of trading. Canada's main stock index crossed into bear-market territory Wednesday, down just over 20 per cent from its record high, set in February.

Princess Cruises announced early Thursday that its 18 cruise ships will not sail for two months, for trips departing March 12 to May 10. Voyages currently underway and originally scheduled to extend past March 17 will be "ended at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements," the company said.

The European Central Bank, the central bank for 19 countries that use the euro, said it would buy up 120 billion euros ($186B Cdn) more in bonds, money that is newly created and injected into the financial system. It is also providing cheap loans to banks to make sure they have the necessary liquidity.

Here's what's happening in the world of sports

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. The NBA said in a statement the league would "use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

The Utah Jazz hosted the Toronto Raptors on Monday. According to a report on ESPN.com, the Raptors are one of five teams to recently play the Jazz who are being told to self-quarantine.

The National Hockey League says it is aware of the NBA's decision to suspend its season and is continuing to consult with medical experts and evaluate options. The NHL says it expects to provide another update at 1 p.m. ET today.

Major League Baseball has yet to officially announce contingency plans, while a PGA Tour golf event in Florida is going on as scheduled on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the major North American sports leagues closed access to locker rooms and clubhouses to non-essential personnel and media.

Here's what's happening in arts and culture

As Trump was speaking on Wednesday night, Tom Hanks and his wife, actress-singer Rita Wilson, revealed they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks said the couple are in Australia on a movie shoot and will be "tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."

The annual movie exhibition and trade show CinemaCon has been cancelled in Las Vegas due to coronavirus, scuttling one of Hollywood's premier hype machines.

It's the latest virus-related shakeup in the movie business, which in the past few weeks has seen the delay of theatrical releases of the new James Bond and Peter Rabbit movies, as well as the cancellation of film festivals like South by Southwest in Texas.