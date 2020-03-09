The latest:

WHO says more than 100 countries have reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Stock markets tumble amid fears about the widening coronavirus outbreak.

Italy attempts to lock down north as cases rise to 7,375, with 366 deaths.

Canadians aboard Grand Princess cruise ship to be flown to CFB Trenton for 2-week quarantine.

Read more about how Canada will cope with community transmission of COVID-19.

Italy took a page from China's playbook over the weekend, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the novel coronavirus across Europe.

Confusion still reigns in the country over who may go where and under what circumstances, after the government imposed strict new limits on travel in an effort to contain the rapidly spreading virus.

Travellers at Milan's main train station were being required to sign a form from the police, self-certifying that they are travelling either for `'proven work needs," situations of necessity, health reasons, or to return to their homes. They must provide their identity documents and contact phone numbers, and describe exactly the reason for moving.

Police officers in masks were checking tickets and documents as people lined up to reach the train tracks, backed up by soldiers also in masks, and finally by railway security further back, unmasked. Procedures have tightened significantly since the blockade involving the populous region of Lombardy and 14 provinces went into effect.

After mass testing uncovered more than 7,300 infections, Italy now has registered more cases of the virus than any country but China, where the disease is in retreat. The death toll in the country rose to 366.

On Monday, the Italian government urged the European Union to adopt a package of measures to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economies of the block.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday the government would further increase spending in a "massive shock therapy" to offset the economic impact of the epidemic.

Around the globe, more and more events were cancelled or hidden behind closed doors, from the Pope's Sunday service to a Formula One car race in Bahrain to a sumo competition in Japan, where wrestlers arrived at the arena in face masks and were required to use hand sanitizer before entering.

Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and hard-hit regions around the world.

Here's what's happening in Canada

In Canada, as of early Monday morning health officials in four provinces had reported 67 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

Ontario's health ministry on Sunday reported three new cases of COVID-19. Peel Public Health, which covers a large area north and west of Toronto, announced a man in his 50s who had recently returned from Germany had tested positive for COVID-19.

Quebec has reported a total of four confirmed and presumptive cases. The most recent patient — reported in the Montérégie region, southeast of Montreal — had recently returned from a cruise, officials said.

WATCH: What's being done to protect the elderly from COVID-19?

Seniors advocate outlines the challenges behind taking care of the elderly during outbreaks like the coronavirus. 9:32

Alberta has reported three presumptive and one confirmed case of COVID-19. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, has said all of the cases of COVID-19 in the province to date are travel-related.

B.C. has reported 27 cases.

"We've seen the progression around the world, we've seen what's happened in other communities, and we're preparing as best we can for that," Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s public health officer, said on Saturday.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which assesses the risk around COVID-19, says the risk in Canada is low.

Here's what's happening in the U.S.

In the United States, where more than 500 infections have been reported, attention was fixed Monday on cruise ships on opposite sides of the country that were kept at bay over fears of virus threats.

The Grand Princess cruise ship, which has at least 21 confirmed virus cases, was expected to dock in Oakland, California, amid elaborate anti-coronavirus protective procedures. Fleets of buses and planes were ready to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

Canadians on the Grand Princess will be repatriated to Canada, where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

In Florida, passengers were disembarking from the Regal Princess after it received clearance to dock. Two crew members eyed as possible carriers had negative tests for the virus.

Trading in Wall Street futures was halted for this first time since the 2016 U.S. presidential election after they fell more than the daily limit of five per cent. Bond yields hit new lows as investors bought them up as safe havens.

The benchmark U.S. crude price was down over 20 per cent, the biggest daily drop since the Gulf war in 1991, to hit their lowest levels since 2016. They were down as much as 30 per cent earlier, deepening a rout that began when Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major producers failed to agree on cutting output to prop up prices. A breakdown in their co-operation suggested they will ramp up output just as demand is sliding.

Here's what's happening in Iran and the Middle East

State television in Iran said the virus had killed another 43 people, pushing the official toll up to 237 with 7,161 confirmed cases. But many fear the scope of illness is far wider there.

The new virus has caused major economic disruptions, including in global aviation, which has helped slow demand for oil. An OPEC meeting with Russia last week failed to see countries agree to a production cut. In response, Saudi Arabia has warned it will increase its production and slash its own prices to claw back market share.

Saudi Arabia closed off air and sea travel to nine countries affected by the novel coronavirus Monday as Mideast stock markets tumbled over fears about the widening outbreak's effect on the global economy.

Qatar announced on Monday it was suspending schools and universities from Tuesday, March 10, to control the coronavirus outbreak, according to the state news agency.

Iran has released approximately 70,000 prisoners because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Iranian judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, according to Mizan, the news site of the judiciary.

Here's what's happening in Europe

European Union leaders are set to hold a teleconference "shortly" to discuss a co-ordinated EU response to the coronavirus outbreak, the president of the European Council Charles Michel said on Monday. That meeting was expected to take place Tuesday, though the precise timing was not immediately clear.

France has reported 1,191 cases with 21 deaths.The number of people infected in the Netherlands increased to 321 on Monday, up from 264 a day earlier, Dutch health authorities said.

Peter Keck, left, a spokesperson for the Esslingen district administration, poses from a car for photographers to demonstrate how the new drive-in for tests of the novel coronavirus works in Nuertingen, southern Germany. (Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images)

Germany on Monday reported 210 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.The number of cases in Germany rose to 1,112, up from 902 reported on Sunday.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to chair an emergency meeting on the virus. As of Sunday, there were 278 cases in the country, the BBC reported

Here's what's happening in Japan and South Korea

In South Korea, officials reported 165 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national tally to 7,478, while the death toll rose by one to 51. The numbers showed the rate of increase in new infections fell to its lowest level in 11 days in one of the most severely affected countries outside mainland China.

South Korean soldiers prepare to do work at an apartment complex that is under isolation amid mass infection of coronavirus disease reported in Daegu, South Korea. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)

A Japan Airlines Co Ltd. cabin attendant has tested positive for coronavirus, the airline said on Monday, the latest case in what has become a widening outbreak for Japan.

The infection comes after local media reported that one person in Kanagawa prefecture had died from the virus, bringing the country's death toll so far to 15, including seven from the quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.

Here's what's happening in China

Mainland China, outside Hubei province, reported no new locally transmitted cases for the second straight day, as a senior Communist Party official warned against reducing vigilance against the disease and of the risk to social stability.

"We must stay cautious, not be blindly optimistic and must not have war-weariness...," said Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Communist Party's Politics and Law Commission.

"We should not reduce the vigilance against the epidemic and the requirements of prevention and control."

China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 44 cases a day earlier, and the lowest number since the health authority started publishing nationwide data on Jan. 20.

Of the new cases on Sunday, 36 were new infections in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, while the remaining four in Gansu province were imported from Iran.

The total number of imported cases hit 67, including the four Gansu cases.

Here's a look at some other areas of concern around the world

A government worker disinfects a high school in Manila on Monday amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19. (Maria Tan/AFP/Getty Images)