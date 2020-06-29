Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Monday

The latest:

To date, more than 10 million confirmed cases have been reported globally.

Russia has reported 6,719 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest one-day increase since April 29.

South Korea has confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19 as infections steadily climb in the greater capital area.

China has reported a further decline in new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of just 12.

Another grim milestone was passed over the weekend in the coronavirus pandemic: More than 500,000 people have died worldwide of the illness caused by the virus, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University researchers.

To date, more than 10 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally. About a quarter of them have been reported in the U.S., where more than 125,000 people have died.

The country with the next highest death toll is Brazil, with more than 57,000. The true death toll from the virus, which first emerged in China late last year, is widely believed to be significantly higher. Experts say that especially early on, many died of COVID-19 without being tested for it.

The new numbers come as governments that attempted reopenings continue to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled back reopenings of bars in seven counties, including Los Angeles. He ordered them to close immediately and urged eight other counties to issue local health orders mandating the same.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, who allowed businesses to start reopening in early May, shut down bars and limited restaurant dining on Friday amid a spike in cases.

"COVID-19 has taken a very swift and very dangerous turn in Texas over just the past few weeks," said Abbott.

More Florida beaches will be closing again to avoid further spread of the novel coronavirus as officials try to tamp down on large gatherings amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said interactions among young people are driving the surge. "Caution was thrown to the wind and so we are where we are," DeSantis said.

What's happening with COVID-19 in Canada

British Columbia is seeing a sustained rise in the virus for the first time in months, with hospitalizations at their highest point since June 7 and the five-day rolling average of new cases the highest since May 17.

British Columbia has moved to a new stage of its COVID-19 recovery, with Premier John Horgan last week announcing the move to Phase 3.

Alberta Health has declared Calgary-Centre is under a so-called watch for COVID-19. Health officials are monitoring regions across province as Alberta moves through its relaunch strategy.

There are 34 active cases for Calgary-Centre's 66,198 residents, putting the region at a rate of 51.4 cases per 100,000 people. It's currently the only region in the province currently classified as a higher risk level.

Quebec is expected to resume releasing daily data on COVID-19 starting Monday, after a plan to release the data only once a week was widely criticized.

Last week, the government quietly revealed it intended to reduce the frequency of updates about the coronavirus situation in Quebec.

The move from daily to weekly updates would have made Quebec stand out from most other provinces, which have maintained daily updates despite having far fewer cases and fatalities.

What's happening around the world:

China on Monday reported a further decline in new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of just 12, including seven cases of domestic transmission in Beijing, where nearly 8.3 million people have now undergone testing in recent weeks. The number of new cases in the city was down by half from the day before, the National Health Commission reported.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the total at 4,634 among 83,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Currently, 418 patients are in treatment, and another 112 are under observation for being suspected cases or for testing positive without showing any symptoms.

A worker wearing a protective suit talks with people registering for coronavirus tests at a community health clinic in Beijing on Sunday. China on Monday reported a further decline in new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of just 12, including seven cases of domestic transmission in Beijing, where nearly 8.3 million people have now undergone testing in recent weeks. (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

Beijing temporarily shut a huge wholesale food market where the virus spread widely earlier this month, re-closed schools and locked down some neighbourhoods. Anyone leaving Beijing is required to have a negative virus test result procured within the previous seven days.

India on Monday reported nearly 20,000 new coronavirus infections, a new record for the country, as several states reimpose partial or full lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus.

India has seen a jump of nearly 100,000 cases over the past week, the health ministry said. In all, the country has confirmed 548,318 cases, making it the world's fourth-worst affected country after the United States, Brazil and Russia. India's death toll has reached 16,475.

The capital district of the northeastern state of Assam on the Bangladesh border has reimposed a full lockdown until July 12 following a spike in cases. Another border state, West Bengal, has extended its lockdown until July 31.

However, in India's worst-affected states — Maharashtra, which includes India's financial capital, Mumbai, and Delhi, home to the capital, New Delhi — most lockdown restrictions have been eased, with restaurants, shopping malls and parks reopened, and public buses and shared-ride services back on the roads.

Delivery drivers wait for orders along the street in Beijing on Friday. Even as Beijing appears to have contained the latest outbreak, businesses are still reeling from the prolonged impact of the coronavirus on the economy. (Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press)

Civil aviation authorities in the United Arab Emirates have suspended all flights to Pakistan over fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The UAE's state-run WAM news agency issued a statement late Sunday from the country's General Civil Aviation Authority announcing the decision.

Officials said flights would resume after the creation "of a special laboratory" to conduct coronavirus tests for those coming into the Emirates from Pakistan.

The decision comes after Pakistani media last week reported 27 passengers originating from Pakistan arrived in Hong Kong and tested positive for COVID-19. The passengers had transited through the UAE.

Pakistan restarted international travel earlier this month even as its critics said the airport precautions were limited and ineffective.

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus pray while maintaining physical distancing during a service at the Chogyesa temple in South Korea on June 22. (Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press)

South Korea has reported 42 new infections of COVID-19 as infections steadily climb in the greater capital area, forcing authorities to consider stronger social restrictions.

The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought the national caseload to 12,757, including 282 deaths. Twenty-four of the new cases were reported from the capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, which have been at the centre of a virus resurgence since late May. At least 12 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals as the virus continues to strengthen its hold in southern Asia, the United States and beyond.

South Korea was reporting hundreds of new cases a day in late February and early March following a major surge surrounding the southeast city of Daegu, where the majority of infections were linked to a single church congregation with thousands of members.

But while health authorities had used aggressive testing and contact tracing to contain the outbreak in that region, they are having a much harder time tracking recent transmissions in the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country's 51 million people live. With people increasingly venturing out in the public, new clusters are popping out from just about everywhere, including nightclubs, churches, restaurants, warehouses and among door-to-door salespeople.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo during a briefing Sunday afternoon announced that the government is prepared to implement stronger physical distancing measures if the epidemic continues to grow.

Russia on Monday reported 6,719 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest one-day reported increase since April 29, pushing its nationwide tally to 641,156.

The national coronavirus task force said 93 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,166.

Police officers stop motorcyclists from entering a restricted area that is sealed off to control the spread of the coronavirus in Lahore, Pakistan. (K.M. Chaudhry/The Associated Press)

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic continues to surge. The day-to-day increase reached 305 on Sunday, the highest number since April 3.

The Czech Republic had a total of 11,604 confirmed cases of the virus through Sunday, including 348 deaths, according to health ministry figures.

Because of the increase in cases, Prague, the capital, and a region in the country's northeast will remain under orders to wear face masks beyond July 1, when the order will be lifted for the rest of the country, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said Monday.