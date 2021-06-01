Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

Peru on Monday dramatically increased its official COVID-19 death toll to 180,764, following a government review.

Peru has been among the hardest hit Latin American countries, with its hospitals overcrowded with patients and demand for oxygen outstripping availability. Experts had long warned that the true death toll was being undercounted in official statistics.

The government said it will now update its death count, which stood at 69,342 as of Sunday, in part because of a lack of testing that made it difficult to confirm whether a person had died due to the virus or some other cause.

Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said the criteria for identifying the coronavirus as a cause of death were changed. Previously, only those who "had a positive diagnostic test" were considered to have died from the virus, but other criteria have since been incorporated.

The new toll from COVID-19 includes deaths reported between March 2020 and May 22 of this year. Among Latin American countries, only Brazil and Mexico have reported higher death tolls from the disease.

What's happening across Canada

As of early Tuesday morning, Canada had reported 1,381,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 33,752 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 25,547. More than 23.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered so far across the country, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

In Atlantic Canada on Monday, Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a downward trend in new cases. With case numbers on the decline, Premier Iain Rankin announced that students in Halifax and Sydney would be back in the classroom on Thursday, a day after students in the rest of the province.

Health officials in New Brunswick reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were two new cases reported in both Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island.

In Quebec, health officials on Monday reported one additional death and 276 new cases — the lowest single-day figure in the province since mid-September.

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 13 additional deaths and 916 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The province as of Monday had 617 people in intensive care units because of COVID-related illnesses.

In the Prairie provinces, hard-hit Manitoba reported one additional death and 303 new cases of COVID-19, though officials noted that technical issues had caused an undercount Monday and what will be an overcount later Tuesday. ICU capacity remained an issue, with 71 people in the province's ICUs and an additional 36 patients being treated in Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan reported one new death on Monday and 113 new cases of COVID-19.

In Alberta — which reported eight additional deaths and 263 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — people can book appointments at barber shops, hair salons and other personal wellness services starting Tuesday. Outdoor public gatherings will double to 10 people from five, and restaurants can resume patio service.

Across the North, health officials in the Northwest Territories on Monday reported two new cases of COVID-19. There were no new cases reported in Yukon and Nunavut.

In British Columbia, health officials on Monday reported 708 cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, along with 11 additional deaths.

What's happening around the world

People stand in a queue as they wait to get a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday. (Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 170.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to an online coronavirus tracking site maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.5 million.

In the Americas, hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines on Monday to get vaccinated as part of Venezuela's inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has imposed lockdowns on two neighbourhoods after an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the city.

Authorities in Australia's Victoria state said Tuesday that it was still unclear whether a snap one-week lockdown to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak would end as planned on Thursday night, as the state grapples with a growing virus outbreak.

In Africa, South Africa's unemployment rate increased to 32.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year, local media reported on Tuesday. The hardest-hit country in Africa recently ramped up some COVID-19 public health restrictions in the face of rising case numbers.

In the Middle East, Dubai, the second-largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to youths aged 12 to 15, the government media office said on Twitter.

In Europe, Spain is considering easing rules on wearing face masks outdoors, as early as mid-June.

