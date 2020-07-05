Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Sunday

The latest:

Spanish region of Catalonia imposes new lockout after surge in COVID-19 cases.

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow.

P.E.I. confirms three new cases of COVID-19 after being in the clear since late April.

Most people obey rules as England's pubs reopen, health secretary says.

S outh Africa's COVID-19 count rises to 187,977, the continent's highest.

Recent outbreak in Beijing appears to have largely run its course.

Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia is under a new lockdown, with officials informing about 210,000 people in El Segrià county to shelter in place, after more than 350 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected.

Movement in and out of the region has been restricted to most traffic, and gatherings of more than 10 people have been prohibited. Police checkpoints will be used to enforce the lockdown order, according to the BBC.

Residents have been told they can leave their homes, but not the area, starting from noon Saturday. Those who need to leave for work will have to present a certificate from their employer, starting Tuesday.

Migrants who are seeking seasonal farm work stand in a square in Lleida, Spain on July 2. Authorities in northeast Spain have ordered the lockdown of a county around the city of Lleida due to new outbreaks of COVID-19, linked to agricultural workers in the rural area. (Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press)

Catalonia is one of the Spanish regions worst affected by COVID-19, with nearly 73,000 cases and more than 12,000 deaths. Spain has seen a quarter of a million cases and over 28,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization on Saturday reported more than 212,000 new cases of COVID-19 globally for the first time in a single day, while two states that have emerged as the latest hot hot spots of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, Texas and FlTorida, reported a combined daily count of nearly 20,000 additional infections.

The Geneva-based WHO said the highest number of new infections was reported from the Americas region, which includes the U.S. and Brazil, with almost 130,000 confirmed cases. WHO's count can differ from other global case tallies due to official reporting delays.

WATCH | Optimism surrounding gene-based COVID-19 vaccines:

Gene-based vaccines, which target DNA or RNA, are being tested on humans in the hopes of finding a COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers are optimistic as trials prove successful so far, but they have a long way to go. 2:01

The United States has dipped under 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th Independence Day weekend will act like fuel for the nation's surging outbreak.

Johns Hopkins counted 45,300 new coronavirus infections in the U.S. on Saturday after three days in which the daily count reached as high as 54,500 new cases. The lower figure on Saturday does not necessarily mean the situation in the U.S. is improving, as it could be due to reduced reporting on a national holiday.

A pedestrian wearing a mask walks along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. on Saturday. (Wilfredo Lee/The Associated Press)

The United States has the most infections and virus-related deaths in the world, with 2.8 million cases and nearly 130,000 dead, according to the university. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is significantly higher, due to people who died before they were tested and missed mild cases.

To show just how steep the current infection curve is in the U.S., the country was reporting under 20,000 new infections a day as recently as June 15.

At the same time, life is returning to normal in many places. In England this weekend, people were allowed to go to a pub, restaurant or hair salon for the first time in more than three months. U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that the vast majority of people did "the right thing" and appeared to abide by the rules.

Early indications suggest the reopening of pubs in England on Saturday did not overwhelm emergency services as many had feared in the run-up to the biggest easing of the lockdown.

However, John Apter, chair of the Police Federation of England & Wales, was on shift on Saturday night and said it was "crystal clear" that drunk people struggled, or ignored, social distancing rules.

The U.K. has experienced one of the world's worst outbreaks so far; its official coronavirus death toll of 44,198 is the third-highest behind the United States and Brazil.

What's happening with COVID-19 in Canada

Prince Edward Island reported new COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than two months, announcing three new cases on Saturday — including one person who worked at

Charlottetown seniors' home.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, told a news conference that all three cases were Islanders who'd travelled within Canada.

Premier Dennis King said officials in the province will study health data further before making any decisions that could alter the Alantic bubble that came into effect on Friday to allow allowing travellers from within the four provinces to cross borders without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

As of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had 105,317 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 68,990 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,720.

Here's what's happening around the world

More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown. More than 525,000 people have died.

For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day. That brings the country's total confirmed cases to 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa. South Africa also has surpassed 3,000 deaths in this outbreak.

A girl wearing a protective face mask is seen in a vehicle during a Fourth of July parade in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Cases continue to rise in Gauteng province, home of Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, which now has close to one-third of the country's infections. Officials have said beds in public hospitals are filling up, and nurses have expressed alarm.

The African continent overall has nearly 450,000 confirmed cases.

In China, officials have reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases as a recent outbreak in Beijing appears to have largely run its course.

People wearing face masks are seen in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Saturday. (Getty Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

China's capital had two new cases, the seventh straight day of single-digit increase. Authorities have confirmed 334 infections during the city's outbreak, which was detected about three weeks ago and is the largest in the country since March. No deaths have been reported.

Beijing government spokesperson Xu Hejian said at a news conference Saturday that the situation "keeps improving and is completely controllable."

The six cases outside Beijing were people arriving from abroad. Three were in Gansu province in the country's northwest.

A restaurant worker puts out U.S. flags in Miami Beach, Fla., on Saturday. (Wilfredo Lee/The Associated Press)

China has reported 83,553 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths since the pandemic began. Its case count does not include people who test positive for the coronavirus but show no symptoms.

South Korea has recorded 60-plus COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day, a continuation of a virus spread beyond the greater Seoul area.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday it has confirmed 61 additional cases, bringing the national total to 13,091. It says the death toll remained at 283.

The agency says 43 of the newly reported cases were locally infected patients. All but two of those cases were either from the Seoul metropolitan area or two central cities, Gwangju and Daejeon. The remaining 18 cases were linked to international arrivals.

South Korea has been grappling with an uptick in new infections since it eased social distancing rules in early May. South Korea recorded 63 new cases on both Saturday and Friday.