Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Thursday

The latest:

B.C. puts new rules on restaurants, bars, nightclubs amid rising coronavirus numbers.

U.S. death toll, unemployment figures increase.

Republicans ready to put forth latest U.S. coronavirus aid package after bickering.

Bolivia first responders clear hundreds of bodies in recent days in La Paz, Santa Cruz.

Tokyo dealing with rise in cases as a long weekend approaches.

South Africa excess death study reveals toll of coronavirus.

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,100 for a second day in a row on Wednesday, including a record one-day rise in fatalities in Alabama, California, Nevada and Texas, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has not seen back-to-back days with over 1,100 lives lost since late May. Weeks after cases began to surge, 23 states are now seeing fatalities also rise, according to a Reuters analysis of deaths for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

Deaths rose by 1,101 on Wednesday to a total of over 143,000 after climbing by 1,141 on Tuesday. The states with the most overall deaths on Wednesday were Texas at 197, California at 159, Florida at 140 and Ohio at 106.

While deaths are rising in the United States for a second week in a row, they remain well below levels seen in April, when on average 2,000 people a day died from the virus.

But one hard-hit Texas county is storing bodies in refrigerated trucks after COVID-19 deaths doubled in the span of a week. Hidalgo County, at the southern tip of the state on the U.S. border with Mexico, has seen cases rise 60 per cent in the last week, according to a Reuters tally, with deaths doubling to more than 360.

WATCH | Masks all school day for children may be 'practically impossible':

Doctors answer questions about reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic including whether it’s safe and what precautions are needed to mitigate spread of the virus. 5:29

Meanwhile, debate in the United States over restarting education has intensified, even as the pandemic flares up in dozens of states. But in Geneva, the head of the World Health Organization's emergencies program cautioned schools to be careful about reopening until community transmission of the coronavirus is under control.

"We have to do everything possible to bring our children back to school, and the most effective thing we can do is to stop the disease in our community," said Mike Ryan. "Because if you control the disease in the community, you can open the schools."

Ryan said many people who develop just moderate illness from the coronavirus face long-term health issues. He detailed an inflammatory process in air sacs and small blood vessels during coronavirus infection that can cause the lungs to take a long time to regain normal function, along with the cardiovascular system.

Ryan also said that "realistically," it would be 2021 before a vaccine would reach the general public despite the optimistic early trials involving a few potential vaccines.

There's new hope this week in the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine. Trials for two vaccines, one at Oxford University and another being worked on here in Canada, are showing some promising results. And they're just two possible frontrunners from scores of vaccines being tested around the globe. Today, Emily Chung, the creator of CBC's vaccine tracker, tells us where we are on the path to approving vaccines, and what bumps may lie in the road ahead. 19:38

In Washington, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to unveil a $1 trillion US COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, pushing past an inner-party revolt over big spending and differences with the White House as the virus crisis worsens.

The package, called CARES II, is made up of separate bills from 10 senators as McConnell seeks to replicate an earlier strategy to launch negotiations with Democrats. But the path will be tougher this time. GOP senators and President Donald Trump are at odds over priorities, and Democrats say it's not nearly enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans.

The urgency to get a deal done was illustrated by the latest unemployment figures. For an 18th consecutive week, jobless claims exceeded one million, according to the latest U.S. Labour Department release on Thursday.

The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits actually rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, to 1.4 million. The previous week's total was 1.3 million.

An additional 975,000 applied for jobless aid under a separate program that has made self-employed and gig workers eligible for the first time. That figure isn't adjusted for seasonal trends, so it's reported separately.

What's happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada has seen 112,240 coronavirus infections. Provinces and territories listed 98,142 of those as recovered or resolved, with a total of 5,194 still active. A CBC News tally based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting indicates that 8,904 Canadians have died.

In Ontario, a new study released Wednesday said that for-profit long-term care homes in the province saw significantly worse outbreaks of COVID-19 and more related deaths than their non-profit or municipally run counterparts.

The paper in the peer-reviewed Canadian Medical Association Journal raises questions about the ownership status of nursing homes, a factor the association that speaks for the facilities said last year had no impact on quality of care.

WATCH | B.C. tightens some restaurant rules but not all servers wear masks:

British Columbia will tighten the rules for restaurants, bars and nightclubs as the province's COVID-19 numbers creep upwards. 1:58

In British Columbia, new measures will be introduced at restaurants, bars and nightclubs amid rising COVID-19 numbers. Thirty-four new cases were announced in the province on Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,362. No new deaths were announced.

What's happening in the rest of the world

The city of Tokyo announced a record 366 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, exceeding 300 for the first time as Japan begins a four-day weekend with many people joining a tourism promotion campaign that the government is pushing despite concerns of a new wave of infections nationwide.

The number of daily cases in Tokyo had fallen to just a small number in late May after the government ended a national state of emergency but have climbed steadily since late June, with the number tripling in the first three weeks of July.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has asked residents to stay home as much as possible during the long weekend, even though Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has gone ahead with a "Go To" tourism promotion campaign that excludes Tokyo for now to help the badly hit tourism industry.

Until recently, officials have said most cases were limited to younger people linked to nightlife entertainment districts, but experts at a Tokyo task force meeting on Wednesday said infections have spread to older people and to regular homes, workplaces and restaurants.

A man in Tokyo stands in front of a screen showing a countdown of the days to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, on the day that marks the one-year countdown to the Summer Games, which have been postponed to 2021. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

Tokyo, which earlier allocated 1,000 beds for coronavirus patients, has asked hospitals to secure up to 2,800 beds, but preparations are taking time and beds are filling up quickly. Koike said the city is also in the process of securing hotel rooms for less sick patients.

The city would have been hosting the Summer Olympics beginning Friday, but the global competition was scrapped for 2020 months ago. Hopes the Games can take place in 2021 are questionable.

WATCH | 'COVID long-haulers' — Tracking small number whose symptoms persist:

The majority of COVID-19 cases are mild, but some of those patients deal with the effects of the virus for weeks or even months after infection. 2:11

The day-to-day increase of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic has surpassed 200 for the second straight day.

One of the latest clusters appeared in Prague where 76 people have been infected in a nightclub.

The health ministry says the number of infected reached 247 on Wednesday, the biggest increase since June 28.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the government will discuss a possible return to some nationwide restrictions but did not give any details.

The Czech Republic has had 14,570 cases with 364 deaths.

South Africa witnessed some 17,000 extra deaths from natural causes, or 59 per cent more than would normally be expected, between early May and mid-July, scientists said, suggesting many more people are dying of COVID-19 than shown in official figures.

A restaurant worker holds a placard during a protest against the government response to the coronavirus in Cape Town. New public health data of excess deaths has highlighted the virus's toll in South Africa. (Mike Hutchings/Reuters)

New data by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), released overnight, showed that just in the week to July 14 — the latest figures available — there was an excess of 5,022 deaths by natural causes, about half more than usual.

The council's data showed that of the 17,090 extra deaths, 11,175 were people over the age of 60, a telltale sign of COVID-19, which is overwhelmingly more deadly for older people.

Africa's most industrialized nation is in the middle of a runaway epidemic of the coronavirus, with cases increasing by more than 10,000 a day and the current total just shy of 400,000. But its recorded death toll has so far been low, at 5,940 deaths, or less than 1.5 per cent of cases.

Police in Bolivia said this week they recovered 420 bodies from various locations in La Paz and in Santa Cruz, in the span of five days. Between 80 and 90 per cent of them are believed to have had the virus.

Bolivia has reported nearly 2,300 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, although the real number is believed to be higher. Cesar Salinas, the president of the Bolivian soccer federation, was among the dead. Interim President Jeanine Anez tested positive and says she is recuperating in quarantine.

The interim Bolivian government says the peak of the outbreak is not expected until August, putting into a question whether a necessary election after a controversial vote last year can be held in early September, as planned.

A doctor puts on a protective gown as she gets ready to check patients at the intensive care unit of the Barros Luco Hospital in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday. (Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images)

The government in Chile is letting its elderly out of the house after a four-month ban on people 75 and older in public.

The government says the elderly will be allowed to leave their homes just for an hour three times a week.

The age-based restriction was one of the strictest, though it's not clear how much it helped. The South American nation's hospital critical care units remain 82 per cent occupied.

The country of 19 million has recorded 336,000 confirmed infections of the coronavirus and 8,700 deaths.

More than 15.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 627,021 have died, according to a Reuters tally.