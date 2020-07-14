India quickly approaching 1 million COVID-19 cases after another surge

The latest:

India's number of coronavirus cases jumped by another 28,000 on Tuesday and are fast approaching one million. The 28,498 cases reported in the past 24 hours took the national total to 906,752. Cases have jumped by 100,000 in four days.

The Health Ministry also reported another 553 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 23,727.

India has largely lifted its nationwide lockdown, and the virus has been spreading at a significant rate, prompting several big cities to impose partial lockdowns. The southern city of Pune started a 10-day lockdown Tuesday in an attempt to break the chain of infections. Only essentials including milk shops, pharmacies, doctors' clinics and emergency services will be allowed open.

Eight of India's 28 states, including the worst-hit Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi, account for nearly 90 per cent of cases.

India is the third worst-affected country in terms of infections, behind only the United States and Brazil. As of 8:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the global coronavirus case count stood at 13,113,181, with 573,288 deaths due to the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

What's happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 8:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 108,155 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 71,841 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,827.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health "strongly" encouraged people to wear non-medical masks whenever they visit indoor public places where physical distancing may not be possible. "Masks are part of our personal responsibility to manage the risk for ourselves and for others," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday.

The Alberta government plans to distribute another 20 million non-medical masks in the second wave of a program that will be expanded to include more outlets for people to get their free personal protective equipment.

When used properly, masks can protect others and limit the spread of COVID-19, Hinshaw said. "Wearing a mask is a common sense precaution that should be part of everyone's new normal," she said.

Here's what's happening around the world

Britain's government will demand people wear face coverings in stores as it seeks to clarify its message after weeks of prevarication amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to tell the House of Commons on Tuesday that anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of up to £100 ($170 Cdn). The order will come into effect on July 24, giving stores and the police time to prepare.

Many European nations, including Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece, already require masks to be worn in enclosed spaces.

Britain, which has reported one of the world's highest numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths, had taken a more relaxed attitude, recommending masks but not requiring them — at least until now.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore a face mask when he met with paramedics and science students on Monday. Britain is expected to make masks mandatory for people visiting stores. (Ben Stansall/Pool/The Associated Press)

Wearing masks will be compulsory in all enclosed public spaces in the next weeks in France, where there are signs that COVID-19 is returning somewhat, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

In a television interview on Bastille Day, where nurses in white coats replaced uniformed soldiers as the stars, Macron also said he wished that COVID-19 testing be available for everyone. The national holiday's usual grandiose military parade was recalibrated to honour medics who died fighting COVID-19, supermarket cashiers, postal workers and other heroes of the pandemic.

For some, the national homage is not nearly enough to make up for the equipment and staff shortages that plagued public hospitals as the virus raced across France, claiming more than 30,000 lives. Activists sent a banner above the ceremony tied to balloons reading: "Behind the tributes, Macron is suffocating hospitals."

Medical workers pose with the French flag as they take part in the annual Bastille Day ceremony in Paris. (Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters)

Spain's Catalonia region approved a resolution on Tuesday to place the residents of the city of Lleida and seven nearby towns under home confinement to stem a surge in coronavirus infections, after a judge earlier ruled that such a measure was unlawful.

The confinement will come into force on Wednesday and last for 15 days, Catalan regional government spokesperson Meritxell Budo told reporters. Some 160,000 people within the affected area must return to home confinement except for work and other specific activities, less than a month after the country's national lockdown was lifted.

Hong Kong will impose strict new physical distancing measures from midnight Tuesday, the most stringent in the Asian financial hub since the coronavirus broke out, as authorities warn the risk of a large-scale outbreak is extremely high.

The Chinese-ruled city recorded 48 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including 40 that were locally transmitted, health authorities said. Since late January, Hong Kong has reported over 1,500 cases and eight deaths.

The new physical distancing measures make face masks mandatory for people using public transport and restaurants will no longer provide dine-in services and only offer takeaway after 6 p.m. Both are new rules that were not implemented during the city's first and second coronavirus waves earlier this year.

Signs encouraging customers to practise physical distancing are seen inside a Hong Kong restaurant. (Yik Lam/Reuters)

Russia on Tuesday reported 6,248 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its confirmed national tally to 739,947, the fourth largest in the world. Officials said 175 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 11,614.

China said the number of people in treatment for COVID-19 in the country has fallen to just 297, with only three new cases of coronarvirus reported, all brought from outside the country.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the total at 4,634 out of 83,605 cases of the disease. Another 115 people are in isolation and being monitored for either being suspected cases or having the disease without showing any symptoms.

South Korea reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 as its prime minister called for vigilance ahead of the summer holiday season. The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the caseload to 13,512 cases, including 289 deaths.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged people to avoid crowded areas, maintain distance with others and wear masks as they travel to beaches and other areas during the holiday season.

South Africa announced 11,554 new coronavirus cases and is among the world's 10 biggest outbreaks, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins. South Africa now has 287,796 cases with more than a third in Gauteng province, home of major city Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

The country is under newly tightened restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales, mandatory face masks in public places and an overnight curfew.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has more than 33,000 cases and is struggling with shortages of medical equipment and personnel. Coronavirus cases across the continent have climbed above 600,000 as the pandemic continues to pick up speed.

A member of the Johannesburg police talks to a driver during a patrol on Monday as a nighttime curfew was reimposed amid a nationwide lockdown. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters)

In the United States, Hawaii's governor said he will wait another month to waive a 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state travellers who test negative for COVID-19, citing an increasing number of cases locally, "uncontrolled" outbreaks in several U.S. mainland states and a shortage of testing supplies.

"I know that this increases the burden on businesses here in the islands, especially small businesses. But we do believe that it is time to continue to protect the health and safety of our community," Gov. David Ige said at a news conference.

Hawaii reported 23 new cases on Monday for a total of 1,243. It has one of the lowest infection rates in the U.S.