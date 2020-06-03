Coronavirus: What's happening around the world Wednesday

The latest:

The president of the UN Economic and Social Council is calling for urgent action to help the growing number of countries already facing or at risk of "debt distress" because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norway's ambassador to the UN, Mona Juul, head of the 54-member council, told a meeting Tuesday on financing for the coronavirus crisis and recovery that the decision by the world's 20 major economic powers to freeze debt service payments for the world's poorest countries through the end of the year isn't enough.

She said the Group of 20's suspension will free about $11 billion US until the end of the year, but it's estimated that eligible countries have an additional $20 billion in multilateral and commercial debt combined coming due this year.

Juul said that means even if the moratorium is extended to 2021, "many countries will have to make difficult choices between servicing their debt, fighting the pandemic, and investing in recovery."

According to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, which has been tracking coronavirus cases, there are nearly 6.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 380,000 deaths.

The U.S. accounts for more than 1.8 million of those cases, with more than 106,000 deaths.

As of 8 a.m. ET, Canada had 92,410 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 50,357 of the cases considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,458.

Here's a look at what's happening in Canada with COVID-19

COVID-19, the illness caused by a novel virus that was first reported in China and has since spread around the world, causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Researchers are searching for treatments and a vaccine, but to date, there are no proven treatments. Read on for a look at what's happening around the world on Wednesday.

Germany's government says it plans to lift a travel warning for European countries on June 15 — but it may still advise against travel in some cases, for example, to Britain if quarantine rules there remain in place.

Germany issued a warning against all nonessential foreign travel in March. The aim is to change that for Germany's 26 European Union partners, other countries outside the EU that are part of Europe's passport-free Schengen travel area and Britain.

People wait to check in for a flight to Dusseldorf, Germany, at Rome's Fiumicino airport on Wednesday. Italians and other EU citizens who got stuck in Italy during the coronavirus lockdown can now fly to European countries without restrictions and mandatory 14 days quarantine. (Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press)

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday that the warning would be replaced with more conventional travel advice "so long as there are no longer entry bans and no large-scale confinement" in the countries concerned. He said all countries except Norway and Spain, where entry restrictions are expected to last longer, now fulfil those conditions.

Maas said that the new travel advice won't amount to "an invitation to travel," and in some cases may advise against trips — "for instance, to Britain, so long as there is still an obligatory 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving there."

Tanzania is entering its sixth week without an update on its coronavirus cases as African health authorities worry and the U.S. issues a new statement of concern.

The East African nation's data has been frozen at just over 500 cases since the end of April as the government of President John Magufuli claims the virus has been defeated. The opposition, however, has alleged that Tanzania's cases could be in the tens of thousands.

The latest U.S. Embassy alert, posted Tuesday, says "there have been instances during the COVID-19 outbreak when hospitals in Dar es Salaam reached full capacity because of the high volume of COVID-19 cases and that the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains high.

Workers prepare face shields from recycled plastics at the Zaidi Recyclers workshop as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in late May. The country hasn't provided updated COVID-19 numbers in weeks. (Reuters)

The alert recommends that U.S. government personnel stay at home except for essential activities.

Tanzania, unlike many African nations, has lifted its ban on international flights. Cases across the African continent are now above 157,000.

Health officials say one more Pakistani lawmaker has died at a hospital in Islamabad after testing positive for the coronavirus. Mian Jamshed Kakakhel, who was a member of a provincial assembly in the northwest, died Wednesday. His death comes a day after two lawmakers died at different hospitals after testing positive for the coronavirus.

So far, four Pakistani lawmakers have died because of the coronavirus in the country, which recorded its highest single-day increase in infections, with 4,131 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 67 deaths in the past 24 hours from the outbreak.

Commuters make their way on a street in Karachi on Tuesday. Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, announced on Monday his government would end several months of coronavirus restrictions, even as it emerged cases of the disease are likely many times higher than previously thought. (Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images)

Critics blame Prime Minister Imran Khan for an increase in deaths and infections. They accuse him of easing restrictions last month at a time when there was a need to enforce a stricter lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Pakistan has recorded a total of 80,463 confirmed cases and 1,688 deaths since February.

South Korea reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, pointing to a continued resurgence of the virus as millions of children are returning to school. The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday brought national totals to 11,590 cases and 273 deaths. All but one of the new cases were reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where hundreds of infections have been linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings and a massive e-commerce warehouse.

Mayors and governors in the greater capital area have shut thousands of nightclubs, hostess bars, karaoke rooms, churches and wedding halls to slow the spread of the virus.

But despite the spike in transmissions, the government has been pushing ahead with a phased reopening of schools, which began with high-school seniors on May 20. Nearly 1.8 million more students were to return Wednesday.

But South Korea's education minister says 519 schools so far have been forced to go back to remote learning because of virus concerns.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan has tested nearly every one of its 11 million residents for the coronavirus in a mass effort that resulted in the isolation of 300 people, authorities said Wednesday.

The pandemic is believed to have originated last year in the industrial city that went under lockdown for 76 days to try to stop the outbreak. Wuhan still accounts for the bulk of China's 83,021 cases and 4,634 deaths from the disease.

The testing effort carried out in the second half of May targeted every resident not already tested and excluded only children under age six.

"This is extraordinarily rare anywhere in the world," National Health Commission expert Li Lanjuan told reporters. "It not only shows confidence and determination in the fight against the epidemic in Wuhan but has also provided reference to other cities for their prevention."

No new cases of COVID-19 were found, although 300 people who tested positive for the virus without showing symptoms were placed in isolation.

The executive deputy mayor, Hu Yabo, said the city spent 900 million yuan ($126 million) on the tests, a "totally worthwhile" expenditure as Wuhan looks to reassure residents and people elsewhere in China and get the city's local economy humming again, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted him as saying.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed Australia's economy into recession for the first time in 29 years. Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Wednesday the current June quarter will be the second in a row in which the Australian economy has shrunk. A recession is defined as at least two successive quarters of contraction.

Data released on Wednesday for the March quarter shows a 0.3 per cent contraction since the three months through December because of the destructive wildfires and the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown.

Frydenberg said the Treasury Department had advised the June quarter result will be worse.

A tattoo artist works on a client on Monday in Melbourne, Australia. Restrictions continue to ease around Australia in response to the country's declining COVID-19 infection rate. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

"In response to this once-in-100-year global event, we put in place a series of health measures that have hit the economy hard," Frydenberg said.

Australia has recorded 7,221 coronavirus cases with 26 people still in hospitals on Wednesday. There have been 102 fatalities.