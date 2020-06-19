Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Friday

The latest:

Germany's disease control centre reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in a month, as positive tests from an outbreak at a slaughterhouse entered the country's official statistics.

The Robert Koch Institute listed 770 new cases Friday, taking its total tally since the start of the outbreak to 188,534. It was the biggest daily increase since May 20.

Soldiers of the German armed forces stand outside the headquarters of abattoir company Toennies in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, western Germany, on Friday. The army is helping to establish a test centre for the novel coronavirus there. (Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images)

The German government has stuck to its course of gradually reopening the country while seeking to clamp down swiftly on local outbreaks.

Authorities in the western county of Guetersloh are testing thousands of workers at a slaughterhouse. At least 730 people have already tested positive for the novel coronavirus there.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 8.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide, with more than 454,000 deaths.

The U.S. accounts for more than 2.1 million of the cases, with more than 118,000 deaths.

What's happening in Canada with COVID-19

As of 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Canada had 100,220 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 62,496 of the cases considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial information, regional health data and CBC's reporting stood at 8,352.

Quebec and Ontario have been hit hardest, with Quebec accounting for more than 54,000 cases and Ontario for almost 33,000 cases.

Singaporeans can wine and dine at restaurants, work out at the gym and get together with no more than five people after most lockdown restrictions were lifted Friday.

The city-state has one of the highest infection rates in Asia with 41,473 confirmed cases, mostly linked to foreign workers' dorms. The government says the infections have declined, with no new large clusters emerging.

Cases outside the dorms were also stable despite a partial economic reopening two weeks ago.

A sign that reads ‘maintain social distancing’ is mounted on a vacant treadmill beside a woman at a fitness centre in Singapore on Friday. Singaporeans now can wine and dine at restaurants, work out at the gym and get together with up to five people after most lockdown restrictions were lifted Friday. (YK Chan/The Associated Press)

Malls, gyms, massage parlours, parks and other public spaces reopened Friday, with strict physical distancing and health and safety rules. Minor prohibitions remain, including on contact sports and mass religious congregations.

Entertainment venues such as cinemas, karaoke rooms and bars are still shut, while big events including trade fairs and concerts are banned.

The coronavirus continues to spread in South Korea, particularly in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region, which is home to half the country's 51 million people.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 49 new cases for the nation Friday, with 26 of them in Seoul and the nearby port city of Incheon. South Korea has had a total of 12,306 infections, including 280 deaths.

Officials have been reporting around 30 to 50 new cases a day since late May, inspiring second guessing on whether officials were too quick to ease physical distancing guidelines in April after the country's first wave of infections waned.

Hundreds of cases in the Seoul area have been linked to leisure and religious activities and low-income workers who can't afford to stay home.

New coronavirus cases remained stable in China's capital Friday, a day after a public health official declared Beijing's latest outbreak under control.

Beijing recorded 25 new cases, up by just four from Thursday, out of a total of 32 cases reported nationwide.

A woman wearing protective gear shops inside a supermarket following a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Beijing on Friday. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

Beijing has confirmed 183 new cases over the past week, but an official of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the daily numbers should begin to decline soon. Wu Zunyou said such outbreaks are inevitable, though this one was larger than expected because it spread from Beijing's main wholesale market.

Classes in the city have been suspended and opening-up plans for everything from sports events to art exhibitions are on hold.

India has recorded the highest one-day spike of 13,586 coronavirus cases, raising the total to 380,532.

India's death toll on Friday reached 12,573, a rise of 336. The number of recoveries touched 52 per cent at 204,711.

A drone being used by police to monitor activities of people and to spread awareness announcements is pictured after a lockdown was reimposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus in Chennai on Friday. (Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images)

India stands behind the United States, Brazil and Russia in the number of cases. But the country is continuing with unlocking the economy.

The lockdown, imposed on March 25, is now restricted to high-risk areas. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi. They account for 60 per cent of all cases.

The early success Argentina had in slowing the pandemic is in the balance, with new cases soaring in recent weeks and a new daily record set on Thursday.

The total has more than doubled to nearly 38,000 since the start of June, though it still stands well below the number of cases in neighbouring countries such as Brazil and Peru.

The official death toll is nearing 1,000, while President Alberto Fernandez was put into partial isolation at his official Olivos residence this week due to the risk from rising cases.