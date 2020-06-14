Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Sunday

The latest:

The global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 7.8 million as of Sunday morning, with over 430,000 fatalities, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the United States, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country topped 2.07 million, reaching 2,074,526 as of 7 a.m. ET, with the national death toll of COVID-19 rising to 115,436, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to resume his campaign rallies next week and attendees are asked to promise they won't sue the president or organizers if they catch coronavirus by attending.

In Brazil, the country has so far reported more than 850,000 COVID-19 cases with 42,720 deaths, the country's health ministry reported on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, the country registered 892 new deaths from the virus with 21,704 new cases, according to the health ministry.

Ana Lisboa, left, speaks with her 89-year-old father Raul Lisboa, through a transparent plastic curtain at a senior nursing home in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 13. (Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images)

Sao Paulo, the epicentre of the virus in Brazil and the country's most populous state, has registered 172,875 cases and 10,581 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 78,836 cases and 7,592 deaths, and Ceara with 76,429 cases and 4,829 deaths.

Brazil, with the second-highest number of cases in the world after the United States, surpassed Britain to have the second-highest death toll in the world on Friday.

Also on Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Peru reached 220,749, with 6,308 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health of Peru.

Peruvian Minister of Health Victor Zamora said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a slow decline, especially in the City of Iquitos inside the Peruvian Amazon.

Passengers walk through the airport wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday. In Quintana Roo state, where Cancun is located, tourism is the only industry there is, and Cancun is the only major Mexican resort to reopen so far. (Victor Ruiz/The Associated Press)

According to the local media, the Health Ministry of Peru will allocate $113 million US to build temporary hospitals in Lima and nine regions of the country in about 10 days.

As of Saturday night, Argentina had reported 30 new deaths and 1,531 new cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 815 and that of confirmed cases to 30,295, with 1,407 cases from the capital city of Buenos Aires and the surrounding areas.

Nursing homes have been hit hard since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with several institutions across the country reporting confirmed cases and some being emptied. Argentina has reported 30,295 confirmed cases, with an average age of 36, and 815 deaths, with an average age of 74, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health Saturday night.

In Mexico, foreign visitors have begun to trickle back to the beaches of the country's Caribbean coast, even though certain regions show to be at the peak of the pandemic. The Hard Rock Hotel and 16 other beachside resorts in Cancun reopened on June 8. Although hotels can allow guests into the water, public beaches remain closed.

Mexico has reported more than 142,600 cases of the respiratory illness and more than 16,000 deaths. More than 40 per cent of cases have been logged in the Mexico City region. The country's health ministry reported 3,494 new confirmed infections and 424 additional fatalities on Saturday.

Britain is reviewing its physical distancing rule and might be able to relax quarantine for travellers to help its economy recover, the country's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday.

"The prime minister has put in place a comprehensive review of the two-metre rule," Sunak said in an interview on BBC's Andrew Marr show.

Reducing the distance people must keep apart from each other would mean three quarters of pubs could reopen, rather than about one third with a two-metre rule.

Sunak also said the government could make changes to a 14-day quarantine for people coming into the country, with the introduction of "travel corridors" with countries that have low infection rates.

As of Sunday morning, 295,828 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain, a daily increase of 1,453, according to Johns Hopkins University.

What's happening with COVID-19 in Canada

As of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, there were 98,408 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in Canada, with 59,353 cases considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,163.

Italy has recorded 346 new cases of infection from the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period, but the total number of active infections decreased to 27,485, down from 28,997 a day ago, officials said Saturday.

This came 10 days after the last remaining restrictions under a nationwide lockdown were lifted and the Italians were once again free to travel within their own country, beginning on June 3. It also came one day after the total number of active infections dipped below the 30,000 mark for the first time since March.

A person wearing a protective face mask walks by a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Saturday's figure of new cases was down from the number of 393 recorded on Friday and 379 on Thursday, the Civil Protection Department said.

Italy is one of the world's worst affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's death toll is the fourth highest after those of the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil.

Italy has now recorded 236,651 infections, the seventh biggest tally after the U.S., Brazil, Russia, India, the UK and Spain.

Russia reported 8,706 new cases with 114 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 520,129 and death toll to 6,829.

India reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday, adding 11,458 confirmed infections and taking its total count to more than 300,000. The death toll rose to 8,884 as 386 new deaths were reported.

Germany's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 348 to 186,022, and the reported death toll rose by 18 to 8,781.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.