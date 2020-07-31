Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Friday

The latest:

U.K. cancels plans to ease lockdown, imposes more restrictions in parts of northern England.

Vietnam reports first COVID-19 death following Danang outbreak.

Hong Kong postpones elections due to outbreak, leader says.

Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before U.S. Congress after being blocked by White House.

Philippines extends restrictions in capital as infections hit record for second day.

Trump can't delay the election, but might avoid running instead.

Record surge brings India's confirmed cases above 1.6 million.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson put some planned measures to ease the U.K.'s lockdown on hold Friday, just hours before they were due to take effect, saying the number of new coronavirus cases in the country is on the rise for the first time since May.

Johnson said at a news conference that statistics show the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community is likely increasing, with an estimated 4,900 new infections every day, up from 2,000 a day at the end of June.

"We just can't afford to ignore this evidence," he said. "With those numbers creeping up, our assessment is that we should now squeeze [the] brake pedal in order to keep the virus under control."

That decision comes shortly after Britain imposed a tougher lockdown in swathes of northern England, after a rise in the rate of novel coronavirus transmission, raising concerns that a second wave of the potentially deadly virus could sow yet more turmoil.

Roughly four million people were ordered not to mix with other households in Greater Manchester, the biggest city in northern England, as well as parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire

Physical distancing signs are seen around Borough market in Halifax, England to enforce the government's coronavirus restrictions on Friday. (Oli Scarff/AFPGetty Images)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that elections for the region's legislature will be postponed from Sept. 6 due to a spike in coronavirus cases, dealing a major blow to its pro-democracy opposition.

The Hong Kong government is invoking an emergency regulations ordinance in delaying the elections. Lam said the government has the support of the Chinese government in making the decision.

The postponement is a setback for the opposition, which was hoping to win a historic majority in the Legislative Council, where only half the seats are directly elected and the other half stacked with pro-Beijing figures.

The poll would have been Hong Kong's first official vote after Beijing imposed a sweeping new security law that critics say aims to quash dissenting voices in China's freest city and bring the semi-autonomous territory on a more authoritarian path. Pro-democracy legislators have accused the government of using the outbreak as an excuse to delay the elections.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Friday. Lam said local elections planned for September would be postponed because coronavirus cases have surged in the international finance hub, a move that will infuriate democracy supporters. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

There's no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top government health experts will tell the United States Congress on Friday.

"While it remains unclear how long the pandemic will last, COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time," Fauci, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Dr. Robert Redfield and Health and Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir say in prepared testimony for a special House panel investigating the pandemic.

Fauci's testimony comes weeks after President Donald Trump's administration first refused to let him address the panel.

Meanwhile, with aid expiring, the White House offered a short-term extension Thursday of a $600 US weekly unemployment benefit that has helped keep families and the economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats rejected it, saying Trump's team failed to grasp the severity of the crisis.

Democratic leaders panned the idea in late-night talks at the Capitol, opting to keep the pressure on for a more sweeping bill that would deliver aid to state and local governments, help for the poor and funding for schools and colleges to address the pandemic. Without action, the benefit runs out Friday.

Republicans have been fighting to trim back the benefit to $200 a month in the next coronavirus package, but their resolve weakened with the looming expiration of the popular benefit — and as Trump indicated that he supports keeping the full $600 benefit for now.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Earlier in the day, Trump suggested in a tweet that November’s general election should be postponed, citing his unsubstantiated assertions of widespread voter fraud. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"We want a temporary extension of enhanced unemployment benefits," Trump said at the White House. "This will provide a critical bridge for Americans who lost their jobs to the pandemic through no fault of their own."

U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the House majority leader, on Friday said negotiations will continue "every minute that is possible."

Trump has also been facing a rare rebuke from his party after his suggestion Thursday that it might be necessary to delay the November presidential election — which would require congressional approval — because of the unfounded threat of voter fraud.

WATCH | Trump's suggestion of changing election date quickly rejected:

U.S. President Donald Trump seemingly tried to distract voters after stats showing the American economy shrank by a third between April and June. He suggested postponing the presidential election in November, which was quickly rejected even by Republicans. 2:04

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was especially blunt: "All I can say is, it doesn't matter what one individual in this country says. We still are a country based on the rule of law, and we want to follow the law."

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu vowed his state would hold its November elections as scheduled: "End of story." Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who leads the House Republican Conference, said, "The resistance to this idea among Republicans is overwhelming."

The top Republicans in the House and Senate, who have spent the past four years championing Trump in Congress, also distanced themselves from the notion of a delayed election.

What's happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Canada had 115,799 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 100,862 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting indicates that 8,963 Canadians have died.

Black people and other people of colour make up 83 per cent of reported COVID-19 cases while only making up half of Toronto's population, according to the latest data from the city.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the medical officer of health for the City of Toronto, said the data shows that Black people account for 21 per cent of reported cases in the city, while making up only nine per cent of the overall population.

Kwame McKenzie, the CEO of the Wellesley Institute and a professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto, says the pandemic has magnified existing issues in marginalized communities.

WATCH | People of colour disproportionately got COVID-19 in Toronto:

The overwhelming majority of reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Toronto are people of colour, a disproportionate amount compared to the overall population. 2:10

"Some people thought that COVID would be the great equalizer," McKenzie told CBC Toronto.

"COVID-19 is not a great equalizer — it discriminates."

What's happening in the rest of the world

Vietnamese state media reported on Friday the country's first ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases.

The Thanh Nien newspaper said a 70-year-old man died after contracting the disease while being treated for a kidney illness at a hospital in Danang where more than 90 cases have been reported over the past week.

Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the country's Administration of Medical Examination and Treatment, said there are at least six other elderly patients with COVID-19 currently in critical condition. All have other underlying illnesses, he said.

Medical specialists in protective suits work on blood samples collected for a coronavirus rapid test from people who recently returned from Danang City on Friday in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Vietnam had been seen as a global success story in combating the coronavirus with zero deaths and no cases of local transmission for 99 days. But a week ago an outbreak began at the Danang hospital. It has grown to 93 confirmed cases in six parts of the country, including three of the largest cities, and forced authorities to reimpose restrictions.

A record surge of 55,079 new cases in the past 24 hours took India's coronavirus caseload past 1.6 million, as the government decided to lift a nighttime curfew that has been in force since late March.

The country's Health Ministry on Friday also reported 779 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 35,747. The ministry said more than 1 million people have recovered from the virus at a rate of 64 per cent.

Health officials collect a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19, at a civil hospital in Amritsar, India on Friday. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images)

The night curfew will be lifted this weekend and yoga studios and gyms will reopen on Aug. 5, according to Home Ministry. The government also removed interstate restrictions on movement of people and goods.

The Philippines reported Southeast Asia's biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as its president extended restrictions in the capital to quell the spread, and promised normality would return in December.

In a televised address, President Rodrigo Duterte also said the Philippines would be given priority in supplies should China make a breakthrough with a COVID-19 vaccine and the poorest Filipinos would be treated with it first.

The Philippines this month recorded the region's largest daily rise in coronavirus deaths and on Friday its biggest daily jump in new cases for the second successive day, with 4,063 infections adding strain on inundated hospitals and front-line health-care workers.

The capital region, provinces south of it and some central cities remain subject to curbs on internal travel, restrictions on the elderly and children and some business operations.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews leaves the daily briefing in Melbourne, Australia. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

The leader of Australia's Victoria state warns that tougher pandemic restrictions may be coming after the coronavirus hot spot reported its second-highest daily COVID-19 count on record.

Officials reported 627 new confirmed virus infections and eight deaths Friday, a day after a record 723 new cases were reported.

The state capital of Melbourne and a neighbouring semi-rural district are over half way through a six-week lockdown designed to curb the coronavirus spread.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday that state and federal officials are conducting an analysis over the next few days to consider what the next steps might be. Nothing has been decided, he said, but warned that "all of us acknowledge that these numbers are still far too high."