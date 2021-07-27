Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

Tokyo reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began. The Japanese capital reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding the earlier record of 2,520 cases on Jan. 7.

It brings Tokyo's total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.

Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency, which is to continue through the Olympics until just before the Paralympics start in late August.

Experts noted that cases among younger, unvaccinated people are rising sharply as Japan's inoculation drive loses steam due to supply uncertainty. Many serious cases involve those in their 50s. They now dominate Tokyo's nearly 3,000 hospitalized patients and are gradually filling up available beds.

A COVID-19 website maintained by the Tokyo metropolitan government said there is a "high risk of a resurgence of the virus" and noted that the provision of health care not related to COVID-19 is "under pressure."

Olympics staff walk past businesses that were temporarily forced to stop trading because of coronavirus restrictions, outside Enoshima Yacht Harbour, the Tokyo Olympics sailing venue, on Tuesday. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

"It's the delta variant," said Kenji Shibuya, a former director of the Institute for Population Health at King's College London, explaining the swift recent surge. Shibuya added it was impossible to quantify to what extent the Olympics contributed to the surge but blamed the global sports showpiece as "one of the major driving forces."

"The government has sent signals that people are supposed to stay home at the same time they celebrate the Games. It's a totally inconsistent message," said Shibuya, who is now running the vaccine rollout in a town in northern Japan.

Japan's vaccination drive began late and slowly, but picked up dramatically in May for several weeks as the supply of imported vaccines stabilized and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government pushed to inoculate more people before the Olympics.

The government says 25.5 per cent of Japanese have been fully vaccinated, still way short of the level believed to have any meaningful impact on reducing the risk for the general population.

Still, Japan has kept its cases and deaths much lower than many other countries. Nationwide, it has reported 870,445 cases and 15,129 deaths as of Monday.

What's happening around the world

Workers prepare mattresses and blankets for some 1,800 cardboard beds at a COVID-19 field hospital inside a warehouse in Bangkok on Tuesday as shortages for beds for infected patients continues across the nation. (Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 194.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to an online coronavirus tracker from Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.1 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Fiji's leader is urging people to get vaccinated as the island nation contends with a devastating outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Relative to its population — fewer than one million people — Fiji's outbreak is currently among the worst in the world.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the nation's mission was to vaccinate 80 per cent of adults by the end of October. About 47 per cent of Fijians have had at least one vaccination dose.

He said "lies, misinformation, and unholy insanity" about the vaccine were endangering people. Fiji has reported a record 1,285 new cases in its latest daily update. It has reported 193 deaths since the outbreak began in April.

Fiji has also reported a further 101 deaths of COVID-19-positive patients that it's not classifying as coronavirus deaths because the patients had underlying conditions. Before the April outbreak, Fiji had recorded just two COVID-19 deaths.

The major eastern Chinese city of Nanjing recorded another 31 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as authorities announced more than 1.5 billion doses of vaccine have been administered around the country.

The new cases bring Nanjing's total to more than 106 over recent days. The virus circulating in the city has been identified as the delta variant, according to local officials. The city has been carrying out mass testing and placed tens of thousands of people under lockdown.

In Africa, Libya's government imposed a two-week curfew in some local councils amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

People queue as they arrive outside a makeshift COVID-19 vaccination and testing centre erected at the Martyrs' Square of Libya's capital, Tripoli, over the weekend. (Mahmud Turkia/AFP/Getty Images)

In the Middle East, Israel is considering giving a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to its elderly population even before FDA approval to help fend off the delta variant.

In the Americas, political leaders in California and New York City ordered government workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular tests, while President Joe Biden pushed for people with long-term symptoms to be protected against discrimination.

Mexico's health ministry on Monday recorded 5,920 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 171 fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,754,438 and the reported death toll to 238,595.

Citizens wearing face masks ride on public transport in Mexico City on Monday. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

The European Union's chief executive says the 27-nation bloc has achieved its goal of providing at least one coronavirus vaccine shot to 70 per cent of all adults, but she's urging people to protect themselves against the fast-spreading delta variant.

The EU, home to around 450 million people, was widely criticized for the slow pace of its vaccine rollout earlier this year. But its executive branch, the European Commission, says that 57 per cent of adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that "these figures put Europe among the world leaders" when it comes to vaccination rates. Von der Leyen said "the catch-up process has been very successful," but she warned against complacency given the well-established presence in Europe of the delta variant.

She said: "The delta variant is very dangerous. I therefore call on everyone — who has the opportunity — to be vaccinated. For their own health and to protect others."

